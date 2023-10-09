





Drake and Rihanna have been rumored to be romantically linked over the years, but a relationship between the two has never been confirmed. Still, that’s never stopped Drake from dreaming.

The Toronto-bred rapper declared his love for the singer at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards and has spoken in the past about his appreciation for the Super Bowl halftime show performer. In a 2018 appearance on LeBron James’ show The Shop, Drake opened up about how he imagined his life as a father would turn out, and how he originally envisioned building a life with Rihanna.

“I end up in this situation where I don’t have the fairy tale like, ‘Oh, Drake started a family with Rihanna,’ Like, so perfect. It looks so good on paper,” he mused, adding, “By the way, I wanted that too.”

The clip in which Drake discussed his once-big dreams began circulating online after the release of his new album For All the Dogs on Oct. 6. Fans have speculated that the 36-year-old alludes to Rihanna and the father of her children A$AP Rocky on the track “Fear of Heights.”

“Why they make it sound like I’m still hung up on you? / That could never be / Gyal can’t ruin me / Better him than me / Better it’s not me,” Drake raps on the track. Later in the song, he might be referencing her 2016 song “Sex With Me” when insisting he’s better off today. “Sex with me is amazing, with her, it’ll feel alright / The sex doesn’t get any better, make it long, let it be all night,” he raps.

It seems like the 6 God is someone who forgives, but doesn’t forget.