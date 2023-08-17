Drake has sent Fat Joe a birthday gift that he deemed “disrespectful” after the Terror Squad leader recently admitted that he’s “jealous” of the OVO hitmaker.

A few days before his 53rd birthday, Joey Crack took to Instagram on Wednesday (August 16) to reveal that Drizzy had sent him a present via Stake, the online casino company he partnered with in 2022.

The Bronx rap legend shared a video of himself unboxing the package, but his pleasant surprise soon turned to disappointed when he discovered personalized socks inside.

“You can’t make this shit up,” Joe said. “Congratulations Fat Joe, it’s your birthday. You’ve got a present from Stake. Stake, a.k.a. my brother Drake’s company. What a beautiful package. Oh my God, let me see what they gave us.

“Fat Joe socks. Yo, this is the most disrespectful shit I’ve ever seen in my life. Yo Stake, yo Drake. I said I don’t have a sock or croissant. God damn, be careful what you wish for. Thank you. It’s the thought that counts.”

He sarcastically added in the caption: “Thank you @champagnepapi and @stake for my precious 1 of 1 socks.”

Fat Joe revealed he was jealous of Drake last month, citing rumors he was given his $185 million “Air Drake” jet and $1 million 2Pac ring for free.

“Let me tell you why I might be jealous of Drake,” Joe said on Instagram Live. “I’ve never seen a guy people love more. Because it’s rumors his airplane — which looks like the flyest plane in the world — was actually given to him by a friend. Someone who wants to be down with the man who has a 15-year run of unstoppable hits.

“Then there’s a guy who owns all the crypto shit, he buys the 2Pac ring for $1 million and he gives it to Drake. Who the fuck is giving people this type of shit? Yes, I’m not making this shit up!”

He added: “Bro, they won’t give me a fucking pack of socks! They won’t give me a croissant. Fuck, this some bullshit.”

Despite his envy, Fat Joe has had high praise for Drake over the years, even comparing him to Michael Jackson in August 2020.

“What’s this relationship between you and Drake?” he said to Rick Ross on Instagram Live. “Lemme finish … Drake is possibly the hardest person to get in touch with and let’s be clear, every song he does goes No. 1 and he’s just like, the Michael Jackson of this time.”

During an interview that same month, Fat Joe chimed in on a Drake vs. JAY-Z debate that had cropped up online, and argued Drizzy had the upperhand as far as current music was concerned.

“I think he [Drake] got the title,” he said on V-103’s The Kenny Burns Show, according to REVOLT. “JAY-Z grew up, he’s more of a business man now, and so the only thing Drake can do now is try to find that money like JAY-Z has. Music wise, JAY-Z’s not really thinking about the music like Drake is.

“He’s playing a game called, ‘Get my billions up. I’m already one of the greatest ever in Hip Hop.’ Me, I think he’s the greatest ever, personally.”