Drake has shared some nostalgic images from a decade back when he released his third studio album in the fall of 2013.

On Sunday (September 24), Drizzy took to Instagram to reminisce about the album that cemented his status as one of Hip Hop’s key players — a title he has held onto firmly ever since.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Nothing Was The Same, he posted five mostly black-and-white shots from the year of its release and captioned them: “If I had to live my life again I’d make the same mistakes only sooner.”

Check out the throwback post below:

Drake has since released five full-length records and headlined numerous tours. The 6 God is currently on tour with 21 Savage, after which he plans on releasing his next album, For All The Dogs.

He recently updated his packed schedule to accommodate both commitments: seeing the It’s All A Blur tour through till the end and unleashing his next tracklist.

In mid-September, the Canadian rapper took to social media to let fans know that he has found a way to deliver on both promises. After initially setting a September 22 release date for his upcoming project, he has postponed the drop by two weeks to October 6.

“Okay my dilemma I am faced with is I either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show,” he wrote on his IG Stories. “I owe you all these memories we are building and anywhere we have missed to date we will be spinning back for sure/ For all the dogs October 6th/ Its only right…”

So far, Drake has cancelled two shows without offering remedies. The It’s All A Blur Tour was set to commence on July 16 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA, but was then pushed to September 20, which was also cancelled soon after. His show at the Ball Arena in Denver, CO, on September 8 was also called off just three days before the date.

As of now, both events have yet to be rescheduled. The trek’s final date is set to take place at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH, on October 9 — three days after the new release date of his album.