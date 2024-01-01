Drake has offered a glimpse into his blockbuster year by showing off a handcrafted gift from none other than Snoop Dogg.

On Sunday (December 31), Drizzy took to Instagram to share a slideshow recapping his past 12 months, including nods to his For All the Dogs album, tying one of Michael Jackson’s chart records and sharing the stage with Dipset in Harlem.

The post also included a photo of hand-rolled blunt and blue paisley-print bandana that Snoop Dogg had gifted him over the summer.

The items were accompanied by a handwritten note that read: “July 27, 2023. Blunt rolled by Snoop Dogg. Death Row Records.”

Shortly after, Snoop Dogg reposted the image on his own IG page while extending warm New Year wishes to the Toronto native, referring to him as his “neffew.”

Despite the age-old adage “it’s the thought that counts,” Snoop’s gift came under a bit of scrutiny in the comments comments, with some fans taking issue with his blunt-rolling ability.

“Snoop that blunt looking shakey OG,” one person wrote, while another said: “Man I can roll better than that shit wtf.”

Drake has had an eventful year, to say the least. In addition to scoring his 13th No. 1 album with For All the Dogs, he toured North America with close collaborator 21 Savage — and the occasional A-list guest — on the It’s All a Blur Tour.

related news Snoop Dogg Admits He Was Foolish For Saying Drake Wouldn’t Last: ‘What Was I Thinking?’ October 29, 2021

The 6 God also reclaimed his place atop the Billboard 200 chart with his deluxe project, Scary Hours 3, topped the Hot 100 for the 13th time in his career with the J. Cole collaboration “First Person Shooter” and released his debut poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything.

Despite previously saying he plans to take a break from music to focus on his health, 2024 is shaping up to be another busy year for Drake, who will hit the road with J. Cole for over a dozen shows across the U.S. beginning on January 19.

The OVO hitmaker has also promised a European leg of his It’s All a Blur Tour for his overseas fans.