Drake is being slammed online after a video of him posing in the club with Finesse2Tymes‘ rap protégé (and reported son), FNG Lil King.

Video of the pair together surfaced on Monday (January 15), showing the 11-year-old rapper flashing money at a party, while additional money is scattered around the floor and the couch behind them.

When the clip was posted on HipHopDX‘s Instagram, people in the comments were none too pleased. Many were concerned that Drake is continuing to push the exploitation of a child.

“He’s doing this shit to a lost black kid while his son is probably in France learning valuable things,” one person wrote.

“His kid is riding horses and learning Aramaic but he’s in the club with an exploited child,” someone else said, while another added, “I bet he would not put that lifestyle on his own son.”

You can view the clip (and comments) below.

Drake’s own son recently launched a rap career of his own. Serving as the six-year-old’s first official track, “My Man Freestyle” was released last October following a preview of the track at the end of “Daylight” from Drizzy’s latest album For All the Dogs.

The song, produced by Lil Esso, was released independently on streaming platforms, along with a basketball-themed music video on Drake’s YouTube channel. The clip features a cameo from Toronto Raptors rookie Gradey Dick.

“I was waiting for this moment to arrive/ I was driving in the car and I mash my car/ I was playing on my iPad and I broke my iPad/ I am going to my house, see my dad/ I am saying hi to my dad and I have to go change/ I’m playing basketball,” Adonis raps on the song.

The song coincided with Adonis’ sixth birthday.

Drake posted footage of the party on his Instagram Stories, showing his son rapping on stage surrounded by friends.