Drake is already one of Young Thug’s biggest cheerleaders in the rap game, but he’s pledged ultimate allegiance to the incarcerated rapper on a new song from his upcoming album For All the Dogs.

On Thursday (August 31), a snippet of the unreleased track surfaced online and found Drizzy rapping about giving up his own freedom to join the YSL leader behind bars.

“I should probably be in there with Thug and them,” he spits over bouncy, hard-hitting production.

Check out the snippet below:

Young Thug has been locked up since May 2022 when he and 27 others (including Gunna, who later pleaded his way out of jail, much to the disdain of his YSL and musical peers) were arrested as part of a sprawling RICO case against his YSL (Young Slime Life) crew.

Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia accuse the collective of being a “criminal street gang” behind a series of violent crimes in the Atlanta area, including murder and armed robbery.

Thug himself faces eight charges, including conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and participation in criminal street gang activity, as well as a string of drug and weapons offenses.

While less than 10 defendants remain after a string of plea deals and severed cases, the judge has repeatedly thwarted Thug’s efforts to get out of jail having denied him bond four times, citing concerns about him being a flight risk.

The Punk rapper is expected to remain behind bars until the trial begins, which considering the continual delays and the fact that a single juror has yet to be seated in the nine months since jury selection process began, may not be until next year.

When it does eventually begin, the high-profile trial is expected to last between six and nine months.

Drake has remained a vocal supporter of Young Thug throughout his legal ordeal, calling for him to be “freed out that cage” on his Honestly, Nevermind hit “Sticky.”

He also made two appearances on Thug’s Business Is Business album, which he dropped from behind bars in June, with “Parade In Cleveland” featuring audio of a good-natured jail call between the pair.

As for For All the Dogs, Drake has been teasing the album for weeks on his It’s All a Blur Tour and recently shared the cover art, designed by his five-year-old son Adonis.

A release date has yet to be announced, but Drizzy has confirmed at least one A-list feature: Nicki Minaj.

During a livestream on TikTok earlier this week, Nicki shed a bit of light on their forthcoming collaboration and said it reminded her of Young Money’s heyday.

“The song I did with Drake recently definitely put me in the feels, like when we used to be doing Nicki Minaj TV on the Lil Wayne tour and stuff,” she told fans. “Fun times, right?”