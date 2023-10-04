Drake had jokes for the Miami stop of his It’s All A Blur Tour – telling the crowd he was retiring before quickly saying he was playing.

The show went down on Saturday (September 30), as part of Drizzy’s multiple nights in the Florida city.

“This might be my last show ever because I’m thinking of leaving music behind,” he said. “I’m fucking with you! I’m fucking with you!”

You can view the clip below.

At the same show, Drake made sure to shout out his former Cash Money boss Birdman as he was in the audience.

As an instrumental version of his 2016 hit “One Dance” played, he was making his way back to the stage when he noticed Birdman tucked away in the audience.

“Make some noise for my real OG,” Drake said as he directed his camera person to focus on the Cash Money Records co-founder. “Get Stunna on the camera right here. You see it.”

Birdman was instrumental in putting Drake on the road to superstardom at the tail end of the 2000s when the Toronto artist signed to Birdman’s Cash Money Records.

Although they’ve been through their fair share of issues over the years, it appears that all is well between the two Hip Hop juggernauts.

Aside from acknowledging one of his OGs, the rap superstar recently gave a fan $50,000 after the concertgoer’s girlfriend broke up with him prior to the show.

At a concert the night before Birdman’s cameo, Drake noticed a fan holding up a sign.

“Aye, I gotta read that sign, I like that sign,” he said. “That’s a good sign to pick tonight. Usually I’ll do something nice for a lady. I’d do something nice, I’ll give away a bag or some shit like that.

“But my bro right here,” he continued. “He said ‘I spent all my savings buying tickets for me and my ex, but Honestly, Nevermind, it’s really Her Loss.’ So she ain’t come with you tonight? She ain’t come with you tonight to the Drake show?! What the fuck is wrong with her? And you in here just icy with the gold chain and the sunglasses on? Aye, you know what?”

When the crowd began chanting “Fuck that bitch,” Drizzy said, “Alright, that’s a little aggressive, but you know what? She’s gonna feel real fucked up ’cause I’ma give you 50 bands so you gon’ flex on her tonight. That’s how we doing it tonight, big dog! It’s your night tonight! And I won’t say it how y’all said it, but fuck that young lady.”