Milwaukee, WI –

Drake put on a show in Milwaukee last week, but the performance wasn’t energizing enough to stop one fan from falling asleep.

During his It’s All a Blur Tour stop at the Fiserv Forum on Friday night (August 4), Drizzy spotted a fan who’d fallen asleep in the crowd and personally went over to him to wake him up.

The 6 God walked over to the front row while performing “Controlla” and began singing loudly to wake the guy up from his mid-show nap.

“It’s all a blur tour was definitely a blur,” the sleeping fan joked in a video posted to TikTok. “Brodie woke me up from my lil nap. Crazy @champagnepapi straight vibin lmao.”

This is far from the first time Drake’s It’s All a Blur Tour has made headlines for a bizarre reason. During a show in Detroit last month, the OVO hitmaker was forced to stop his set after being pelted by objects from the crowd, including shoes and bras.

“Oh shit!” he said. “This not what we wanna see, a big-ass shoe. This what I need you to do, Detroit, this what I need to you do, please, for me. I’m so grateful to be back in this building with you after all this time that we had to sit in the crib, right?

“Please stop throwing bras up here, I can’t — I feel like I’m on clean-up duty tonight… titty clean-up duty. This is crazy.”

At another show in Brooklyn, New York, Drake discovered a 36G-sized bra that had been thrown onto the stage, and joked about wanting to find the woman who it belonged it.

“Damn, 36G?” he reacted to the sizeable undergarment. “Locate this woman immediately!”

Drake’s North American tour will run until early October, with shows in Inglewood, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, Las Vegas, Glendale, Denver, Austin, Dallas, Houston, New Orleans, Charlotte, Atlanta, Miami, Nashville, Toronto and Columbus still to come.

Drizzy performed two concerts in Washington, D.C. on July 28 and 29, which made him the first rapper to pull in over $5 million in revenue from a single arena concert in U.S. history.

According to Touring Data, the Capital One Arena shows each banked an average of $5.032 million in ticket sales, amounting to a combined $10.064 million across the two nights.

The back-to-back sold out concerts drew a reported 34,303 attendees, with tickets prices averaging $293.40.