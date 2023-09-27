Atlanta, GA –

Drake has continued his trend of walking out with celebrities on tour, this time being accompanied to the stage Bow Wow in Atlanta.

During the second and final back-to-back show at the State Farm Arena on Tuesday (September 26), Drizzy was joined by Shad Moss — who simultaneously promoted his line of RED by KISS Power Wave durags — as he made his way through the crowd and to the stage.

Both rappers were surrounded by screaming fans as they ventured down the arena’s stairs while the beginning of Drake’s 2012 cult-classic track, “Look What You’ve Done,” played through the speakers

Once he hit the stage, the OVO Sound hitmaker gave Bow Wow his flowers for inspiring him as a kid.

“Shout out my boy Bow Wow for walking me to stage tonight,” he said. “I gotta say, Atlanta got a lot of legends, but that’s somebody who I wanted to be like growing up, so shout out to Bow Wizzle walking me to stage.”

Check out the footage below:

Drake also made sure to show love to fellow hometown hero, the late Migos member TakeOff, who was shot and killed outside of a Houston bowling alley in November 2022.

“One of the first things I ever did in Atlanta, was I hopped on the remix to this song called ‘Versace,’ right?” he told the crowd. “And I just wanted to say, while I’m in here, rest in peace to our brother TakeOff, man. That’s one of my first memories of Atlanta, was hopping on that song and Atlanta showing me love.”

Despite proudly repping Toronto, the 6 God has a deep love affair with the ATL and expressed his gratitude for the city during his previous concert at the State Farm Arena earlier this week.

“Where would any of us be without Atlanta?” he said during his performance. “All the love that you show, all the musicians that you birth, all the contributions that you give — this is hands down the most important place in rap music. You should be very proud of yourselves.”

He added: “All the artists that I’ve done the greatest work with, all the artists that I love, all the artists that inspire me — [the] majority of them come from right here in Atlanta.”

Drake has had a number of star-studded escorts to the stage throughout his It’s All a Blur Tour, including Travis Scott, Meek Mill and LeBron James.

related news Drake Thanks Bow Wow (In Person) For Career Inspiration & Celebrates With Quavo & J Prince At ‘Scary Hours 1-2-3’ Party March 16, 2021

The NBA superstar’s cameo came during Drizzy’s stop at L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena last month, where his son, Bronny James, also assisted with walkout duties.

During the show, Drake took a moment to reflect on his long-running relationship with LeBron, which dates back to him showing up at his So Far Gone mixtape release party back in 2009.

“I don’t know if you saw who walked me to the stage tonight, but the gentleman who walked me to the stage tonight is my brother, he goes by the name of LeBron James,” he said.

“And in 2009, when nobody believed in anything I had going on, that same guy showed up to a release party for a mixtape that was called So Far Gone.”

He continued: “He came all the way to Toronto, Canada to support me when I was trying to figure out how I would live my dreams. So tonight, however many years later, it’s an honor to be inside his building while we’re both still on this earth. I gotta do this building justice tonight.”