San Francisco, CA –

Drake has had everything from bras to boxer shorts thrown at him while on tour, but this latest item-toss could have caused a serious injury.

During his It’s All a Blur Tour stop in San Francisco on Friday (August 18), the Scorpion rapper barely missed getting beaned in the head with a book.

In the video, which was captured by an eagle-eyed fan, the 6 God holds out his hand while he’s talking and catches the book like a home-base catcher.

Drake can then be seen looking at the book before saying: “You lucky I’m quick. Would’ve had to beat your ass if that hit me in the face” while pointing at the culprit.

Drake catches a book thrown at him on stage 😭 https://t.co/52WCdDrY0Tpic.twitter.com/zicehcBJxE — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 20, 2023

As it turned out, the book that was tossed was Drake’s own poetry book, which received quite a bit of backlash when it was released back in June.

A collaboration with writer Kenza Samir, the book is called Titles Ruin Everything and is a 168-page collection of “meditations on fame, romance and relationships.”

Complex recently published an article that saw award-winning poets reacting to the book, and many of them weren’t exactly impressed by what they read.

Hanif Abdurraqib, the New York Times best-selling author behind Go Ahead in the Rain: Notes to A Tribe Called Quest, called the poems “silly lil’ jokes.”

“Some of these are so absurd that they’re actually funny,” he said. “But it’s hard to tell if he also understands that they’re bending into absurdist humor, and understands that there will be people who find it profound? Or if he’s convinced himself of the profundity. Really, it’s kind of just a book of puns. Silly lil’ jokes.”

He continued: “It is a struggle for me to tell how in on the joke he is… I’m not personally offended by anything that masquerades as poetry, because it happens so often in every possible arena of entertainment and consumption, but this is essentially a coffee table book of one-line jokes.”

Drizzy appeared to catch wind of the comments and addressed the criticism on his Instagram Stories at the time.

“Randomly angry poets: blahagaggagesvachjsksyavsvvehevehebwgabvqvqqvwww[.] Me:,” he wrote alongside a photo of the late nurse and sex educator Sue Johanson — who appeared in a handful of episodes of Drizzy’s former TV show Degrassi — shrugging and looking distinctly unbothered.