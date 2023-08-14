Inglewood, CA –

Drake has come to a fan’s aid after a towel he threw into the crowd incited an altercation.

On Saturday (August 12), the 6 God took over the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California as part of his It’s All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage.

The show appeared to be a major success as concertgoers screamed his name as he exited the stage, with Drake even tossing his sweaty towel into the crowd.

Almost immediately, however, a female and male fan grabbed onto the towel at the same time and began to tussle, causing Drizzy to pivot and confront the man.

In a video posted on TikTok, the Her Loss hitmaker, shocked by the commotion, runs up to the crowd in an attempt to calm tensions and can be heard yelling at the male fan: “Are you dumb?”

The crowd can then be heard booing the male bystander as Drake continues his exit before glancing back once more to ensure his message was received.

This isn’t the first time that Drake has taken extra measures to maintain the peace during his performances. Earlier that day, the 36-year-old issued a gentle warning to fans who were eager to throw their bras on stage, reminding them that his five-year-old son, Adonis, was in attendance.

“Hey, look, I’mma be honest with you,” he told the crowd. “I can’t talk about titties tonight in L.A. because my son is at the show for the first time ever. So we have to keep this real PG tonight. Y’all keep them bras on.”

Drake’s bra escapades recently made headlines after one of his biggest fans, Veronica Correia, revealed she received an Instagram DM from him following her viral bra toss, and they spoke extensively over the course of a few days.

“He slid up on a [Instagram] Story and laughed at one, simply sent a laughing face. And I took a day or two to respond because I just didn’t know what to say,” she said on the Club Ambition podcast earlier this month.

related news Drake Comes For Usher’s ‘Steal Your Girl’ Crown As He Crashes Man’s Date August 8, 2023

“So I just liked it, and then I left him for like a day. Then I wrote out this paragraph, basically thanking him for the experience, an awesome show, and then I told him I own the coffee shop in Cumberland and asked if he liked coffee and how he likes it.”

She continued: “So then he responded back that he likes it iced and sweet. I was like, ‘Ok, that’s really broad. I’m trying to make a coffee for you’ … Then he was laughing at all of my messages.

“So I said, ‘Oh, do you think I’m funny?’ And he said, ‘I think you’re really sought-after right now.’”

Correia added that she then asked Drizzy for advice, and he told her: “Just to live your amazing life and people are faceless. They would never really say the negative comments to your face.”

Last month, Correia caught Drake’s attention after throwing her 36G cup bra on stage during his tour stop at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, and even received an opportunity to work with Playboy due to her stunt.