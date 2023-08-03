Drake’s big bra fan has revealed she received a DM response from the 6 God himself after her viral bra toss, and they spoke extensively over the course of a few days.

Veronica Correia notably caught Drizzy’s attention after throwing her 36G cup bra on stage during his It’s All a Blur Tour stop last month, and even received an opportunity to work with Playboy due to her stunt.

In a previous conversation with TMZ shortly after the Playboy news broke, Correia said she had indeed connected with Drake following the show, and on Tuesday (August 1), confirmed that they actually spoke more over DM.

“Yes he did,” Correia said on the Club Ambition podcast when asked if Drake ever reached out. “He slid up on a [Instagram] Story and laughed at one, simply sent a laughing face. And I took a day or two to respond because I just didn’t know what to say.

“So I just liked it, and then I left him for like a day. Then I wrote out this paragraph, basically thanking him for the experience, an awesome show, and then I told him I own the coffee shop in Cumberland and asked if he liked coffee and how he likes it.”

She continued: “So then he responded back that he likes it iced and sweet. I was like, ‘Ok, that’s really broad. I’m trying to make a coffee for you’ … Then he was laughing at all of my messages.

“So I said, ‘Oh, do you think I’m funny?’ And he said, ‘I think you’re really sought-after right now.’”

Correia added that she then asked Drizzy for advice, and he told her: “Just to live your amazing life and people are faceless. They would never really say the negative comments to your face.”

Veronica Correia’s viral bra toss happened on July 21 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center as part of Drake and 21 Savage’s ongoing co-headlining tour.

In footage that quickly circulated social media, Drake catches a woman’s bra and rubs it in his face before looking at the tag. “Damn, 36G?” he said upon seeing the size. “Locate this woman immediately!”

Shortly after, Correia said she received a message from Playboy.

“So, I went to Drake’s concert with no intention of really throwing my bra,” Correia told TMZ. “I had mentioned it, but I was like, ‘You know what? This is what I’m going to wear for the night. I’m going to keep it on.’

related news Drake Follows & DMs Heckler’s Wife On Instagram: ‘She Needs Some Excitement In Her Life’ May 4, 2022

“And then, I was having a little fun and he came past me and walked to the DJ booth where he was really singing right in from me. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna do it,’ because he passed right by me.”

She continued: “I just knew he was going to pick it up if I threw it right at his feet. There was no way he was going to walk by it. So, I ended up taking the one off that I was wearing that night. That is my actual bra size. And I threw it at his feet and I lost my mind when he picked it up and reacted the way he did. It was definitely full circle.”

“Playboy had actuality reached out to me on my Instagram DMs and said, ‘You know, if you want to apply we’ll accept you right away,’” she recalled. “I applied and they did accept me and they want to speak with me soon.”

During his time in New York City, Drake also linked up with former flame Bernice Burgos. Their reunion prompted the rap star to take a trip down memory lane as he shared a throwback photo of them sunbathing together during their alleged fling.