Drake referred to himself as a “long-dick n-gga” on A$AP Rocky‘s “Fuckin’ Problems” — and according to Adam22, he wasn’t exaggerating.

During the latest episode of the No Jumper podcast, the YouTube star claimed that he recently had the privilege of seeing a dick pic that Drizzy had allegedly sent to a girl he knows, and it sounds like the 6 God doesn’t have much room for improvement in that area.

“You know what’s crazy? The other day I was around this girl and she just showed me Drake’s dick on her phone,” Adam began. “Somehow this just randomly came up and she’s just showing me. I’m not believing it, and she could tell I’m not believing it. I’m like, ‘Yeah, aiight.’

“She goes right back to her fucking text messages, scrolls through the rest of it, shows me a bunch of other selfies and photos of him that I’ve never seen before. And I’m just like, ‘What the fuck?’”

He continued: “She’s still trying to prove it to me more. She goes to the Instagram DM, shows me the fucking full Instagram history with the DM, the blue check, whatever. I don’t know this girl to be a psychopathic liar or anything, but she showed me it.

“And the skin color matched up with the skin color that I would think Drake’s dick would actually be. And I’m not gonna lie — I’m sure you’re wondering right now, ‘Adam, was it big? Was it small?’ The man’s got a missile on him! Like a baby arm, if you will.”

Yeah I said it pic.twitter.com/kM6VmQelhU — adam22 (@adam22) September 27, 2023

Adam22’s comments were backed up by his wife, adult film star Lena the Plug, who wrote in an Instagram comment: “I saw the pic. He isn’t lying [shocked face emoji] [crying face emoji].”

Others, however, weren’t convinced and suggested that the story was made up to drum up more publicity for Drake’s upcoming album For All the Dogs — the rollout for which hasn’t been short on sexual tension.

“Drake paid Adam to say all this [crying face emoji],” one Instagram user claimed, while another wrote: “THIS SOUNDS SOOOO MADE UP JUST FOR DRAKE PUBLICITY [crying face emoji].”

This isn’t the first time that the OVO hitmaker has been at the center of a salacious claim. Last year, his on-again, off-again rival Kanye West claimed that he once slept with Kris Jenner, the mother of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The bombshell came during Ye’s second interview on Drink Champs, where he was asked about a cryptic Instagram post in which he said that Drizzy will “fuck ya baby mama’s mama.”

“Yeah that was hard,” Kanye replied as the room erupted in laughter. “You know what it mean… Aye, Corey [Gamble] know what it mean,” he added, referencing Jenner’s longtime boyfriend.

related news Drake Seemingly Responds To ‘Hot Sauce Condom’ Hoax As 50 Cent & ‘The Maury Show’ Add Jokes January 15, 2022

Months later, Drake’s sex life made headlines again when a woman claimed that he had flown her out to his Toronto home for unprotected sex.

“He kept on rubbing on my stomach and then he kept on asking questions like, ‘Do you want kids?’” the woman said in a TikTok video. “And I’m like, ‘What you tryna say? If you wanna baby mama me, just say that!’

The woman said that they eventually had sex and she found it “a little weird” that he didn’t use protection. However, the alleged rendezvous apparently ended on a sour note when Drizzy caught her trying to record him in bed.

“As soon as he see me recording him, he slapped my phone out my hand,” she said. “I’m not even gon’ lie, I got a little scared ’cause that slap was aggressive.”

Drake later denied the woman’s allegations, writing on Instagram: “Never met. Never spoke. Never flew. I hope people start doing more with the one life we are given shit is sad out here.”