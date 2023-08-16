Drake‘s dad was enjoying the Views at his son’s recent Los Angeles show as model Winnie Harlow decided to shake a little something for the camera.

Dennis Graham was in the building on Sunday (August 13) for the second night of Drizzy and 21 Savage’s seven-day run in Los Angeles.

In a clip from the night that has since gone viral, the elder Graham did a double take as he passed Winnie twerking to the younger Graham’s performance of “Childs Play.”

You can view the video below.

Dennis Graham has never been afraid to shoot his shot, and Tiffany Haddish once recalled him sliding into her DMs after she worked with his son. She ultimately turned him down, though.

“You know what, Drake slid into my DMs,” she recalled in 2019. “I saw him a few days later and he was like, ‘Yo! You didn’t respond to my DMs!’ I was like, ‘Well, I don’t even know that you follow me!’ He just wanted to know if I wanted to be in his music video. I did his music video and I thought, ‘Oh, maybe something might happen, you know!’”

She continued, “I was like, ‘Are you gonna take me to dinner?’ He said, ‘Yeah, we could eat dinner,’ and then I never heard from him again. That’s because I was being thirsty – that’s my fault.

“I should have said, ‘I’ll see if I can be in your music video. What are you looking at? Are you trying to hang out with me? Ewww gross!’ I should have been like, ‘Who are you again? What do you do?’ His dad hit me up though and I turned his dad down. I’m not being Drake’s step momma!”

The It’s All A Blur tour has been a family affair. In addition to Drake’s dad, his son Adonis was also in the building in Los Angeles – causing Drizzy to issue a gentle warning to fans who were eager to throw their bras on stage.

“Hey, look, I’mma be honest with you,” he told the crowd. “I can’t talk about titties tonight in L.A. because my son is at the show for the first time ever. So we have to keep this real PG tonight. Y’all keep them bras on.”