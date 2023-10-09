Drake‘s father, Dennis Graham, is always quick to stand up for his son, and he’s now hit back at people he calls “old haters fucking with his son.”

On Monday (October 9), the 6 God’s pops took to Drizzy’s Instagram to leave a comment on a since-deleted post. The post, which was made by Drake on the same day, was yet another swipe at Joe Budden, in which the Toronto rapper wrote: “I thank God for this life and not having to come to rushed conclusions on Best Buy podcast mics.”

“It’s a fucking shame that a young artist can’t do his own thing and enjoy his glory without an old hater motherfucker trying to bust his bubble because he has nothing going on,” the elder Graham said about his 36-year-old son. “And to put a mention or put a limit on what age anyone should be dealing with which is none of their goddamn business, as long as they’re of legal age.”

He continued: “I am sick of these old fucking haters fucking with my son. If you don’t like what he does, keep it moving motherfucker, he’s not bothering you!”

Drake’s dad hits out at “old haters f-cking with his son” amid Joe Budden spat https://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIApic.twitter.com/2VvtCJUUA7 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 9, 2023

Drake and Joe Budden have been embroiled in a harsh war of words over the past few days, but things weren’t always so tense between the two.

In undated, resurfaced footage that went viral on Sunday (October 8), the 6 God can be seen showing love to the New Jersey-based Budden outside of a show.

“I’m happy, I’m honored — I’m honored to be around you, man,” Drake says to Budden in the clip. “So, I can’t be honest on your network, here? I can’t be honest to your fans and say I’m honored to be around you?”

In a second clip from an undated interview, Drake went on to say that he “used to rap like Budden, back in the day.” But things have certainly changed from those days.

The pair’s most recent back-and-forth kicked off on Saturday (October 7). It began with Budden sharing his thoughts on For All the Dogs on the latest episode of his podcast.

“[Drake is] rapping for the children,” Budden said. “I had to look up how old this n-gga was when I finished listening to the album … You gonna be 37 years old. Get the fuck away from some of these younger n-ggas, and stop fucking these 25-year-olds. … Why are you still fucking the 25-year-olds? You’re a 37-year-old billionaire.”

He compared Drake’s career arc unfavorably to J. Cole‘s. “Cole used to rap about kid shit … And then he started to grow up. And then the rapping sounded like an adult rapping. I want to hear adult Drake rapping for adult people. That’s my issue with him today.”

Drake responded to Budden’s comments with a long screed on social media, saying the rapper-turned-broadcaster had “failed at music.”

related news Birdman Checks Joe Budden & Charlamagne Tha God Over Drake Disrespect October 9, 2023

“You left [music] behind to do what you are doing in this clip because this is what actually pays your bills,” Drake wrote. “[Y]ou switched careers cause the things that pop into your brain had you broke living cheque to cheque and the raps you write had 450 men showing up to your shows in dusty Enyce jeans to screw up their face to Mood Muzik 29 and pretend you are the goat.

“[Please] to any artist that’s doing what they feel is right don’t let these opinions affect your mindset after the fact…this guy is the poster child of frustration and surrendering.”

“If you need it put in simpler terms,” Drizzy concluded, “I own a 767…he owns a modest house in the 973 and flies first class on special occasions.”

Budden hit back, writing: “You’ll grow up sooner or later…. Father time is undefeated.”