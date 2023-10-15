Drake‘s father Dennis Graham has come out in support of his son’s decision not to comment about the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group.

In a sit-down with TMZ, which dropped on Sunday (October 15), the elder Graham felt that celebrities are in a “damned if they do, damned if they don’t” situation if they speak out on geo-political affairs.

“I’m sure it affects everybody, you know what I’m saying?” he said to the outlet. “But just stay out of it, especially if you’re somebody that’s well-known.”

He continued: “But be a celebrity and favor one against the other, and it’s going to come back on you. Stay out of it.”

The elder Graham’s comments come just two days after popular Hip Hop personality DJ Vlad doubled down on his opinions about Drake and DJ Khaled‘s failure to comment about the crisis in the Middle East.

The popular media personality stopped by The Breakfast Club on Friday (October 13), where he told co-hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy that he meant what he said about the so-called “radio silence” coming from Drizzy and Khaled.

“You sort of see what’s been happening, when you look at the Gaza-Israel situation. It’s horrific,” he said. “And I put out a statement about that myself. I said, you know, that I feel sorry for all the citizens from Israel and Palestine that are caught up in what their leaders are choosing to do.”

He continued: “It’s a serious topic. And when I sat back and looked at it, I was like, ‘Drake is the most famous Jewish person on Earth’ … and Khaled is the most famous Palestinian in the world. But neither one of them has said anything about this at all.”

“Drake is doing this whole thing where he’s literally writing paragraphs about Joe Budden because his feelings were hurt about an album review,” he concluded. “So it’s not like they don’t have time. This shit runs deep.”

On Saturday (October 7), Israel declared war on the Palestinian militant group Hamas after an unprecedented attack that left more than 1,000 dead in Israel. Retaliatory Israeli airstrikes and tank fire on Gaza have since killed at least 2,200 people.