Drake recently revealed the adorable album cover his son Adonis made for his upcoming 2023 album For All The Dogs and now fans wanna know what the record’s release date is.

The Canadian rapper has been on a roll lately. Drake has been all around performing on his It’s All a Blur tour. While his tour is still ongoing, the musician is ready with his next album already. Drake’s last album was 2022’s Honestly, Nevermind. His upcoming 2023 release is titled For All The Dogs. After the rapper showcased his cute album cover made by his toddler son Adonis, fans could not help but wonder about For All The Dogs’ release date.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

While the rapper is yet to reveal the exact release date for the album, numerous sources claim it’s upcoming Friday. Pop Culture pages on Twitter state that For All The Dogs will hit the floor on Friday, August 25.

Twitter’s famous Hip Hop account, Rap301 states Drake’s new album will release on August 25, 2023, as per Industry insiders. The page mentions HITS Daily Double as the source for the information. Other hip-hop accounts like Hip Hop All Day and Pop Tingz have also mentioned August 25 as the reported release date. Moreover, the outlet HotNew HipHop sources Pop Tingz’s post to note For All The Dogs’ reported release date.

In late July he told his live audiences during a show that his new album will be dropping in two weeks. His exact words were that his album will be “dropping for you in, like, two weeks or some sh*t.” While he has missed the two-week mark, fans can expect it to be out anytime now as the rapper teased the album cover recently.

Drake showcases For All The Dogs album cover by Adonis

The rapper whose Instagram name is Champagne Papi took to his page on Monday, August 21 to reveal the For All The Dogs album cover. The artist behind the adorable cover is none other than his five-year-old son Adonis.

The proud dad, 36, posted the picture of a four-legged creature which has red eyes on his Instagram. It is colored with white chalk and has two long ears protruding from its head. The background is all black which makes the white creature pop out more.

“FOR ALL THE DOGS,” the musician captioned the post, saying: “Cover by Adonis”.

Fans react to For All The Dogs album cover

Many fans found Adonis’ artwork adorable. However, it was also met with hilarious reactions from fans showing how Drake’s fandom has an incredible sense of humor.

“He forgot to put a tail..” one fan hilariously commented.

“We are all just going to pretend it’s a nice cover,” a second person hilariously wrote while roasting the cover a little bit.

“Why the eyes gotta be red bruh lol” a third person commented.

“Drake better pay Adonis for this Art,” another fan stated.