Drake‘s For All The Dogs may be primed for massive numbers in its first week, but as far as ratings go, it’s on the opposite end of the spectrum.

Metacritic is a popular website that aggregates reviews of multimedia content and ranks them with a score. For Drizzy’s latest, the album is ranked as the lowest of all 14 of his releases over the years – coming in at 52 out of 100, based on 10 current reviews. Conversely, 2009’s So Far Gone is ranked the highest with 81.

You can view the full list of Drake’s Metacritic album scores as of this writing below.

So Far Gone – 81

Thank Me Later – 75

Take Care – 78

Nothing Was the Same – 79

If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late – 78

What A Time To Be Alive – 70

Views From The 6 – 69

More Life – 79

Scorpion – 67

Dark Lane Demo Tapes – 61

Certified Lover Boy – 60

Honestly, Nevermind – 73

Her Loss – 62

For All the Dogs – 52

Released at 6 AM on Friday (October 6), the album is currently expected to hit an opening of 400–450K units in its first week.

This would make it the fourth-biggest opening of any album this year, trailing only Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, and Travis Scott.

For All The Dogs has 23 songs in total, with contributions from Teezo Touchdown, 21 Savage, J. Cole and Chief Keef, among others. With a runtime that comes to almost an hour and a half, this is Drizzy’s first album of this year after dropping two in 2022, including a collaborative record with 21 Savage.

Joe Budden is one of the critics of the new effort, sharing his thoughts on For All The Dogs on the latest episode of his podcast.

“[Drake is] rapping for the children,” Budden said. “I had to look up how old this n-gga was when I finished listening to the album … You gonna be 37 years old. Get the fuck away from some of these younger n-ggas, and stop fucking these 25-year-olds. … Why are you still fucking the 25-year-olds? You’re a 37-year-old billionaire.”

He compared Drake’s career arc unfavorably to J. Cole‘s. “Cole used to rap about kid shit … And then he started to grow up. And then the rapping sounded like an adult rapping. I want to hear adult Drake rapping for adult people. That’s my issue with him today.”

Drake responded to Budden’s comments with a long screed on social media, saying the rapper-turned-broadcaster had “failed at music.”

“You left [music] behind to do what you are doing in this clip because this is what actually pays your bills,” Drake wrote. “[Y]ou switched careers cause the things that pop into your brain had you broke living cheque to cheque and the raps you write had 450 men showing up to your shows in dusty Enyce jeans to screw up their face to Mood Muzik 29 and pretend you are the goat.

“[Please] to any artist that’s doing what they feel is right don’t let these opinions affect your mindset after the fact…this guy is the poster child of frustration and surrendering.”

“If you need it put in simpler terms,” Drizzy concluded, “I own a 767…he owns a modest house in the 973 and flies first class on special occasions.”

Budden hit back, writing: “You’ll grow up sooner or later…. Father time is undefeated.”

The two have since continued to go back and forth.