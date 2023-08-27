Drake has officially signed Naomi Sharon to his OVO Sound label, and aside from announcing her new album, she’s released a new single — plus a video to compliment the track.

On Friday (August 25), the Dutch-Caribbean singer’s new musical pathway with Drizzy became official. In her new video for her single, “Definition of Love,” she belts out each word with melodious force up against airy synths and reverb-driven percussion.

For most of the video, she appears in various futuristic outfit changes that stand out against black and white backdrops that surround her.

“You give me faith that love can be instant/ Break down these walls remove all the distance,” she sings effortlessly.

As for her new album Obsidian, Naomi Sharon said that there’s a bigger purpose behind the name itself.

“Obsidian is a protective stone that shields against negative energy,” she said in a press release. “Given its sharpness, the stone is considered to pierce into darkness to reveal the truth itself. I called this album Obsidian as it’s about rebirth, confrontation and healing.”

You can pre-order Obsidian here.

Naomi’s signing makes her the first female artist to sign to OVO Sound, which Noah “40” Shebib teased back in January.

In addition, she also released two singles, “Another Life” and “Celestial,” with 40 contributing production to both songs.

Following the releases, Drake hitmaker took to Instagram to officially welcome Sharon to his label and share his excitement about her new music.

“@naomisharon I been waiting for this day for too long now where the world finally gets to digest the insane amount of work you have put in since we met,” he wrote. “My dear friend just dropped her single Another Life on OVO SOUND.”

Sharon previously thanked Drizzy in a now-deleted IG Story, writing: “Words cannot express how happy I am I can finally share this news with the world. And I cannot thank you enough for this insane opportunity.”

Shebib also praised the newly-minted OVO singer, writing in his own IG post: “@naomisharon I’m honoured to be a part of this journey. Im so proud of you and can’t wait for the world to hear the rest of what you’ve been working on. New music out NOW! @ovosound.”

Naomi Sharon joins the likes of Drake, PARTYNEXTDOOR, dvsn, Popcaan, Majid Jordan, Roy Woods and Baka Not Nice on OVO Sound’s roster. Born in Rotterdam, the singer released her first single “The Moon” in 2019, with follow-up tracks “Breeze,” “Hills” and “Daughter of the Sun” each accumulating over two million streams on Spotify alone.

“My inspiration comes from past events or journeys I’ve made, physically and mentally,” she previously told REYÈM. “I’m most curious about what’s outside of this planet. The universe keeps my head busy.”