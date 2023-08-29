Drake is one of several celebrities using Shopify to expand their e-commerce offerings.

Fans can explore and buy exclusive products through a digital rendering of Drake’s Toronto mansion.

Shopify’s latest tool allows the rap star to partner with other brands for unique merch drops.

Hip-hop superstar Drake is of course most widely known for his chart-topping music, but the Canadian creator has also spent the past decade building up a veritable retail empire as a side hustle.

True to form, his approach has been a bit unconventional, with a flagship e-commerce site modeled off his $100 million Toronto mansion, The Embassy.

Rather than scroll through the same-old grid of product listings, fans can explore various virtual rooms strewn about with items to buy, all powered by Shopify’s e-commerce platform.

The most recent addition was a collection of products that were selected and customized by Drake, but made and shipped by other Shopify merchants under a new feature called Collective.

“We can actually match incredible content creators that have massive audiences with incredible brands,” Shopify President Harley Finkelstein said on the company’s second-quarter earnings call.

Shopify Collective is one of several new business-to-business initiatives the company has announced recently, and on the earnings call Finkelstein highlighted the launch of dozens of new B2B features in the last year alone.

“We know that there’s pent-up demand to use Shopify for B2B, and so you’re seeing us announce new things like Collective,” he said.

It should be noted, the interactive design of Drake’s store is not a feature of Collective. Shopify’s role here is more under-the-hood, connecting brands and manufacturers with customers online.

Take a look inside to see how it works.