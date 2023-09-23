Startling footage shows the moment a Paris police officer pointed his gun at marchers demonstrating against police heavy-handedness in France.

Protestors were seen chasing a police car through the city streets, with some kicking and launching missiles at the vehicle, before an officer got out and raised his pistol at the crowd.

The officer is then shown to get back into the vehicle as it tries to drive off while a group outnumbering the police pushes forward wielding cardboard signs and selfie sticks.

One protestor rushes to the front and is seen throwing an unidentified missile at the car before kicking it. The car becomes stuck in the Parisian traffic as the protestor continues launching attacks at it.

The drama was captured on video on Saturday afternoon during a protest between the Gare du Nord Eurostar hub and Place de la Bastille.

Thousands of Ireland fans had meanwhile congregated in the area for a game against South Africa, while England fans headed for their game against Chile in Lille.

The demonstrations follow widespread rioting in response to the shooting dead of an ethnic minority youth by a traffic control policeman over the summer.

The shocking moment a police officer raises a pistol at protestors during a demo in Paris

Protestors had chased down the car, allegedly throwing rocks and bottles at the police

While protests were mostly organised by community groups, activists and families, some violent demonstrators took to the streets of Paris and attacked police vehicles

A protestor is pictured hitting the car with an object after the police became stuck in traffic

A protestor raises a sign during a demonstration against police brutality while a police officer points a pistol into the crowd, after being chased by a violent crowd

People march with a banner that reads ‘against police violence’ in Paris, Saturday, Sept. 23

Activist Assa Traore, right, marches during a protest against police violence on Saturday

‘The policeman became extremely scared and pointed his service revolver at them, while clearly threatening to open fire,’ said an eyewitness.

‘Rocks and other missiles were being thrown at the car before he got out, and the car was blocked in’.

‘Don’t shoot!’ was shouted, along with ‘Murderer!’, as demonstrators ran away in panic, before the officer got back into the car.

Thugs then carried on targeting the car, while breaking its windows and kicking it.

Protests took place throughout France today, with families, community groups and activists matching on cities to protest racism and police brutality.

In Paris, members of the crowd were seen smashing the windows of a bank.

The protestors demand tougher limitations on the use of firearms by police.

They are also calling for an independent body to replace the internal agency that currently investigates police brutality.

The call for reform follows the fatal shooting of Nahel Merzouk in June, which prompted consecutive nights of civil disturbances across France.

The 17-year-old, who was from an Algerian-Moroccan background, had been stopped by two traffic police while driving a car close to his home in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

Police alleged that he had been driving dangerously. Nahel was shot through his left arm and chest.

His death at the hands of one officer, who remains in custody awaiting trial, was described by some as being typical of the racism experienced by ethnic minorities in France.

In turn, colleagues of the officer have claimed he was acting in self defence, as he feared the youth was going to run him over.

There were some 800 officers injured during the rioting that followed, while more than 3000 people – most of them youths – were arrested.

The disturbances causes the equivalent of around £600million worth of damage, as thousands of buildings and vehicles were set on fire.

The latest trouble comes as thousands of British and Irish rugby fans visit France for the Rugby World Cup.

Fears of trouble intensified last week during a State Visit by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, but it passed off peacefully.

People hold a banner that reads, “Stop the Police Violence, Saint Denis,” during protest against police violence, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023

A French firefighter works to extinguish a burning car during the fifth day of protests following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop, in Tourcoing, France, July 2, 2023

Riot police forces clash with demonstrators near the Arc de Triomphe on Saturday 1 July

Police hold young people against a vehicle during the fifth night of protests following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop, in the Champs Elysees area, in Paris, France, July 2, 2023

Protests first broke across France in late June over the death of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk.

At one point, a nationwide force of 45,000 police officers was deployed in response to the mounting demonstrations against police heavy-handedness.

Troops from France’s elite special forces, the GIGN – similar to the SAS, were also scrambled to reinforce officers during the uprising.

Thousands of arrests were made after stores were ransacked and property set alight.

Nahel’s death – and the response by demonstrators – prompted international onlookers to weigh in on French policing.

The office of the UN high commissioner for human rights (OHCHR) in June said the shooting was a ‘moment for the country to seriously address the deep issues of racism and racial discrimination in law enforcement’.

According to the latest figures released by France’s police regulator, there were 37 deaths during police operations recorded in 2021, of whom 10 were shot dead.

Most of the victims since 2017 have been of Black or Arab origin.

In recent years, more has been done to recognise the historic extent of police brutality against minority ethnic groups in France.

The internal disciplinary body of the French police, the IGPN, opened 28 investigations into the use of force during the five days of protests following Nahel’s death.

Many have to do with head injuries, and the use of flashballs or guns shooting rubber bullets against crowds or individuals.

In 2001, the city of Paris also finally acknowledged the brutal Paris Massacre of 1961, unveiling a memorial plaque to honour the estimated 300 victims, near the Pont Saint-Michel.

Riot police clash with protesters after a demonstration against a controversial global security law, in Paris, France, 28 November 2020

A demonstrator is arrested by a group of French anti-riot police during a demostration in Paris in November 2020. Protestors were rallying against a law that would restrict sharing images of police, only days after the country was shaken by footage showing officers beating and racially abusing a black man

Protestors graffitied ‘here we drown Algerians’ onto the bank of the Seine after the massacre, and before dozens of bodies were pulled from the river

The massacre was denied and censored for some 37 years before the government initially recognised that 40 Algerians had been killed in police violence.

Hundreds were beaten by police, and many drowned with injuries after being thrown into the Seine river.

Fifteen-year-old Fatima Bedar’s body was recovered from the turbine of the Seine lock.

Her father was only able to recognise her from her distinctive braids.

Although he could not read or write French, he was made to sign a statement stating his daughter committed suicide by drowning.