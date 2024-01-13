Britain’s Jack Draper missed out on a first ATP Tour title, losing to Jiri Lehecka in the final of the Adelaide International. The 22-year-old finished last season by making his maiden final in Sofia, where he was beaten by wily French veteran Adrian Mannarino. It has been another impressive week for Draper in Australia but he was unable to build on a good start against Lehecka, losing out 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

He looked increasingly tired towards the end and will need to recover quickly before his first-round meeting with the American Marcos Giron at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

Congratulating Lehecka on court, Draper said: “Your first title, I was trying to do the same today but you were the better player and you deserve it. Hopefully I can play a lot more great tennis in big finals to come.”

The only real question mark surrounding whether Draper can reach the very top of the game is his body, with a succession of injuries stalling his progress last season. His many talents were on display in the opening set against his fellow 22-year-old, with Draper breaking Lehecka’s serve to love in the seventh game.

Jiri Lehecka celebrates with his coach after winning the Adelaide International final. Photograph: Matt Turner/EPA

The clean-hitting Czech, who reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open last year, was hanging on in the second set but pulled off a sensational volley winner at 4-4 0-30 and then took advantage of a nervous game from Draper to draw level.

The British No 4 became increasingly frustrated at the start of the decider, kicking his racket and screaming into his towel after dropping serve again. He was unable to take three chances to get back on serve and it was Lehecka who got his hands on a first ATP Tour title.

Draper’s Davis Cup teammate Joe Salisbury did walk away with a trophy after he and his American partner, Rajeev Ram, took the doubles title, narrowly beating the Indian-Australian duo Rohan Bopanna and Matt Ebden.