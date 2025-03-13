INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Britain’s Jack Draper beat No. 3 seed Taylor Fritz in straight sets Wednesday, leaving Ben Shelton as the lone American man to reach the quarterfinals at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open.

Fritz, a past champion at Indian Wells in 2022, lost to Draper 7-5, 6-4.

Up next for Draper is Shelton, who became the youngest American man since Andy Roddick in 2004 to reach the final eight in the California desert by beating Brandon Nakashima.

The 22-year-old Shelton cruised in the second set of a 7-6 (6), 6-1 victory. After a 61-minute opening set, he took a 5-0 lead in just 20 minutes in the deciding set.

The 11th-seeded Shelton hasn’t dropped a set in five career matches against Nakashima, a 23-year-old American.

In other men’s results Wednesday, Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina topped Australian Alex De Minaur 7-5, 6-3.

Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 2 seed and two-time defending champion, easily advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Grigor Dimitrov.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.