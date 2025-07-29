Pralay is a short-range, surface-to-surface missile developed for tactical battlefield use. The system has been designed to meet the specific operational needs of the Indian Army and incorporates several indigenous technologies.
Key features of the Pralay missile
- Propulsion system: Two-stage solid-propellant rocket motor with Manoeuvrable Re-entry Vehicle (MaRV) technology in the terminal stage.
- Speed: Capable of reaching speeds between Mach 1 and Mach 1.6.
- Range: Operational strike range of 150 to 500 kilometres (approximately 93 to 311 miles).
- Flight trajectory: Quasi-ballistic and low-altitude trajectory, allowing it to evade early detection.
- Guidance: Equipped with an inertial navigation system and integrated avionics for high-precision targeting and real-time trajectory correction.
- Launch platform: Can be fired from an 8×8 BEML Tatra Transporter Erector Launcher, providing mobility and rapid deployment capability.
- Weight: Approximately five tonnes.
- Defence penetration: The missile can manoeuvre mid-flight, oscillate during travel, and alter its trajectory to evade enemy interception systems.
- Survivability and effectiveness: Designed to resist interception, deliver precision strikes on short- and medium-range targets, and enhance battlefield readiness.
The Pralay missile is expected to significantly enhance India’s tactical deterrence capabilities. It offers the Indian Army a flexible and precise strike option that can be deployed rapidly in response to evolving threats. According to DRDO, its development is a step toward strengthening India’s strategic posture and promoting greater self-reliance in advanced defence technologies.