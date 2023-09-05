Dream Girl 2, the rom-com drama, was everywhere! The trailer got a fantastic feedback from the viewers, who were then delighted with two songs ‘Dil ka Telephone’ and ‘Naach’ that are very popular. Film managed to sell 54,000 tickets in advance bookings in national chains which was almost at par with big films like Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi and Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Dream Girl 2 Is A Clean Hit With A Shot At 100 Cr Lifetime Total

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer sequel hit the cinemas on 25th August. There were couple of difficulties for Dream Girl 2. First, film faced blockbuster Gadar 2 in cinemas which was still going strong in 3rd week. Second, few recent films of Ayushmann like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek, Doctor G and An Action Hero failed badly at box office.

But sequel edge and strings of hit films lately at box office made it easier for the film. It was good news for Ayushmann Khurrana as he managed 10.69 cr net on day one despite not so favourable reviews. This was highest ever opening day for Ayushmann Khurrana and 8th biggest opening of the year just behind Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani And ahead of OMG 2.

On day two film was needed to jump and that’s what film did with 31% jump. Film collected 14.02 cr net on day two. Film again jumped on Sunday by 13% and collected 16 cr. Film had weekend total of 40.71 cr net.

Film dropped by 50% and collected 5.42 cr. Film grew marginally on Tuesday due to holiday tomorrow and collected 5.87 cr. Film collected 7.50 cr each on Wednesday and Thursday. Film had total of 67 cr net after week one.

Film dropped by 44% on 2nd Friday and should collect around 4.25 cr net. Film grew by 50% on 2nd Saturday and collected 6.36 cr net. Film jumped by 27% on 2nd Sunday and collected 8.10 cr. Film crossed 18.71 cr over 2nd weekend. Film added 2.75 cr on 2nd Monday and 3 cr on 2nd Tuesday with marginal growth.

Film has 12 day total of 91.91 cr net. Film will finish with 98 cr net lifetime as Jawan will limit its lifetime run. It has outside chance for reaching 100 cr.

Following are the collections for the film:

Friday: 10.69 cr

Saturday: 14.02 cr (31% jump)

Sunday: 16 cr (13% jump)

Monday: 5.42 cr (50% jump)

Tuesday: 5.87 cr (9% jump)

Wednesday: 7.50 cr (27% jump)

Thursday: 7.50 cr

1st Week Total: 67 cr net

2nd Week:

Friday: 4.25 cr (44% drop)

Saturday: 6.36 cr (50% jump)

Sunday: 8.10 cr (27% jump)

Monday: 2.75 cr (42% drop)

Tuesday: 3 cr (9% jump)

Total: 91.91 cr net

About Dream girl 2

The film Dream Girl 2, which has Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday as the main actors, is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ranjan Raj, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor in important roles. The film will hit the theatres on August 25, 2023.

