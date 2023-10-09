DreamWorks Animation has eliminated about 70 of its positions, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

“DreamWorks Animation reduced its workforce by approximately 70 positions,” a spokesperson told THR. “Roles affected were across corporate functions, feature, television and technology departments as part of an overall cost-reduction.”

The news comes as DWA readies its Nov. 17 release of Trolls Band Together, the third film in the hit franchise. Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake reprise their roles in the film, which also features the first new ‘N Sync song in more than two decades.

Earlier this year, DWA released Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, which stalled at the box office, taking in $44.7 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

The studio had more success the previous year with Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which pulled in $481 million worldwide and racked up a slew of awards, including an Oscar nomination for best animated feature film.

On the TV side, DWA’s slate includes Gabby’s Dollhouse, which streams on Netflix.

Aaron Couch contributed to this report.