New Mexico’s Chaco Culture National Historical Park boasts dramatic cliffs, sandstone mesas and gently rolling hills. The park is more than a rich desert ecosystem; it’s also the ancestral homeland of numerous Southwestern tribes and protects one of America’s oldest national monuments.

For both wildlife and people, the national historical park is of incalculable value. And yet it is once again threatened by expanded oil and gas drilling.

Chaco Canyon today

Chaco Culture National Historical Park boasts natural beauty that has been treasured by people for thousands of years. It’s home to hundreds of bird species, pronghorn, rattlesnakes and bobcats. And because more than 91% of Chaco’s surrounding public land has already been leased to the oil and gas industry, the park is one of the last sanctuaries for desert animals seeking respite from surrounding drilling and human interference.

In 1993, the park designated the night sky as a critical resource to be protected. Untouched by light pollution, the park is one of the few places in the area to witness the majesty of the night sky. But opening the area to drilling would pave the way for smog, headlights and oil flares, all of which would dim the sky’s beauty.