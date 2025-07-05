



Drinking among Gen Zers is on the rise in many major markets throughout the world, including Canada, according to

IWSR

, a British-based firm that analyzes drinking patterns.

Previous research about Gen Z alcohol consumption that painted them as abstainers. For example, in 2020, researchers from the

University of Michigan

reported that abstention was steadily increasing among college-age Americans. In August 2024, a

Gallup study

found 65 per cent of U.S. adults under 35 considered drinking unhealthy.

An IWSR

research survey

conducted in March has turned that picture of Gen Z on its head. “The idea that Gen Z drinkers are moderating significantly more than other generations isn’t backed up by the data in our latest survey,” says Richard Halstead, IWSR’s COO Consumer Insights.

IWSR interviewed 1,374 Canadian adults in total for its spring survey. This number was determined to be a representative sample of the national population of adults of legal drinking age in Canada.

The percentage of Canada’s Gen Z legal drinking-age (LDA) population who reported drinking rose from 56 per cent in spring 2023 to 69 per cent in spring 2025.

How is drinking more defined by IWSR?

Gen Z drinking more “is based on what we call ‘participation rate,’” says Halstead. To be considered a drinker, respondents must have had one or more drinks in the past six months, he wrote to National Post in an email.

The recent survey found a third of Canadian Gen Z drinkers reported that the last time they drank it was at a bar, restaurant or club — significantly higher than Canadian drinkers as a whole. Nearly four in five reported consuming spirits, which is higher overall than all drinkers in Canada.

How does Gen Z compare to the other generational cohorts?

The Canadian data for the other generational cohorts shows a small increase among Millennials: 71 per cent (April 2023) to 75 per cent (March 2025). However, alcohol consumption fell for Gen Xers (77 per cent in 2023 to 76 per cent in 2025) and Boomers (76 per cent in 2023 down to 72 per cent in 2025).

IWSR defines these age cohorts as follows: Gen Z (18−27); Millennials (28−43); Gen X (44−59); Boomers (60+).

What is contributing to increased Gen Z alcohol consumption?

Increasing income played a role in alcohol consumption among Gen Z drinkers, says Halstead. “As more Gen Z LDA drinkers approach their mid-twenties, their disposable income is increasing, and that generally correlates with increased alcohol purchases.”

IWSR research says cost-of-living pressures have meant most consumers focused more on buying essentials and staying home, rather than going out drinking.

Otherwise, Halstead says the impact of demographic factors such as gender and household income has “been fairly consistent in Canada.” Instead, he adds, an increasing number of people are reaching legal drinking age within Gen Z, boosting consumption for that cohort.

How does Canada’s Gen Zs compare to this cohort elsewhere?

Gen Z alcohol consumption is also growing in other key markets. In the U.S., consumption among Gen Z consumers rose from 46 per cent to 70 per cent over the same time-period. In the U.K. it jumped from 66 per cent to 76 per cent, in India up from 60 per cent to 70 per cent and in Australia up from 61 per cent to 83 per cent.

