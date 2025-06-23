The much-anticipated third installment of the Drishyam franchise, starring Ajay Devgn, has officially been greenlit, and fans now have a major update to look forward to. According to a report by Pinkvilla, producers Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak have finalized the shooting schedule for the upcoming crime thriller.

A source close to the production revealed that filming is scheduled to commence on October 2, 2025—a date of symbolic importance for the franchise. “The team chose Gandhi Jayanti to start filming as it holds special relevance within the Drishyam narrative,” the source said.

The shoot will span over three months and take place at real locations across Maharashtra, along with segments shot on a studio set. Ajay Devgn has already locked in his dates for the project, ensuring a smooth schedule.

As for the release, the source confirmed that Drishyam 3 is targeting a Gandhi Jayanti 2026 release. The script has already been finalized, and the team is currently polishing the dialogue draft. The entire original cast is expected to return, with Abhishek Pathak once again taking the director’s seat to bring Vijay Salgaonkar’s journey to a dramatic conclusion.

