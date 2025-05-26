IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Emergency crews respond to reports a car hit pedestrians during Liverpool soccer parade
00:19
Video shows French President Macron being shoved in Vietnam
00:36
Trump extends deadline on E.U. amid tariff threat
01:27
American charged with plotting to bomb U.S. Embassy office in Israel
01:33
Humanitarian aid enters Gaza after 11-week blockade
01:35
Canary Islands residents protest overtourism as government cracks down
03:01
Norwegian man wakes up to a cargo ship in his garden
00:41
Several wounded in Hamburg knife attack
00:41
Israeli foreign minister reacts to Jewish museum shooting in D.C.
00:54
‘Looking evil in the eye’: Jewish museum event organizer describes shooting aftermath
01:08
Australian woman rescued from floodwaters by helicopter
00:41
Israelis worry about safety abroad after Washington shooting
01:31
Food aid trucks entering Gaza amid hunger crisis
01:29
Trump’s oval office clash with South African president
03:15
Trump accuses South Africa of ‘white genocide’ in meeting with country’s president
03:57
Israeli PM Netanyahu faces political pressure from ‘right flank’ over handling of Gaza aid
03:25
Elon Musk says he’s going to reduce his political spending in the future
00:55
Khan Younis residents flee amid Israeli military’s evacuation order
00:55
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to ‘take over’ the Gaza Strip
01:36
Trump, Putin hold high-stakes call on Ukraine
01:53
