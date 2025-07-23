A man who slammed his car into a crowd outside an East Hollywood nightclub after he was tossed from the venue has been charged with 37 counts of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon in the crash that left dozens injured early Saturday morning.

Fernando Ramirez, 29, of San Clemente, faces life in prison if convicted as charged, according to Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman.

Ramirez was thrown out of the Vermont Hollywood nightclub early in the morning on July 19 but returned to the bustling area in a car around 2 a.m., police said. He plowed what police described as a “compact Nissan sedan” into a crowd of revelers, street vendors and pedestrians, with the vehicle only coming to rest after it slammed into food carts.

At least 36 people sustained injuries, with some briefly trapped under the car until help arrived. Hochman said Tuesday that eight of those victims suffered “serious fractures, lacerations and broken bones.”

“But for the good grace of God, this could have been a mass casualty incident,” Hochman said.

At least 23 people were hospitalized, but no fatalities were reported. Hochman said it was a “miracle” that no one died and credited the speedy response of police and firefighters for saving lives.

After the crash, bystanders pulled Ramirez from the car and dragged him into the street, where he was punched, kicked and eventually shot. Authorities said he was in stable condition over the weekend. Police are still looking for the gunman.

“We understand the emotions involved but when the threat had ended … the use of deadly force was no longer lawful,” said Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell.

Ramirez is expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday morning. It was not immediately clear if he had legal representation.

The popular nightclub often has a line outside stretching down Vermont. Last Saturday it was hosting the Trapeton Party, a recurring dance party that features reggaeton and hip-hop music.

Hochman said he could not comment on the altercations that led to Ramirez’s removal from the club or if he was targeting anyone specifically when he allegedly barreled his car into the crowd. He also declined to comment on whether or not Ramirez was drunk or high at the time.

At the scene on Saturday morning, LAPD Rampart Division Capt. Ben Fernandes said Ramirez was removed from the club for being disruptive.

Ramirez has a lengthy criminal record. He was convicted of a hate crime in 2020 for assaulting a Black Whole Foods employee and sentenced to four years in prison, though part of his conviction was overturned when an appellate court ruled that a police officer violated his Miranda rights. He also has prior convictions for assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and domestic violence stretching back to 2019.

At the time of Saturday’s incident, he was awaiting trial on charges of driving while intoxicated and domestic battery, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office.

Times Staff Writer Richard Winton contributed to this report.