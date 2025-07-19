A driver smashed into a crowd outside a popular East Hollywood nightclub in the early hours of Saturday, injuring 30 people, including seven critically, before being shot and pulled from the vehicle.

The gray Nissan Versa hit a taco stand and a valet stand as it tossed those waiting outside the Vermont club into air. In the aftermath, a video shows the driver being dragged from the vehicle, police said.

Los Angeles police said the driver drove into the crowd “for reasons still under investigation.”

The driver was shot at some point and beaten by the crowd, police said. He was taken to a hospital along with 23 of the clubgoers. The driver’s condition is unknown.

“When officers arrived, they found the driver had been assaulted by bystanders and determined he sustained a gunshot wound,” police said. “The suspect who shot the driver fled the scene on foot and was last seen heading westbound from Vermont Avenue.”

The suspected gunman was described by police as a Latino male, 5’9”, 180 pounds, wearing a blue jersey and possibly armed with a silver revolver.

Law enforcement investigate the scene where a vehicle rammed into a crowd of people waiting to enter a nightclub along a busy boulevard in Los Angeles early Saturday, July 19, 2025 injuring several people. (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

Some 124 firefighters and paramedics responded to the chaotic scene about 2 a.m. in the 4600 block of Santa Monica Boulevard outside the club. Why the driver careened into the crowd is still being investigated, but whether they lost consciousness is being examined.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy. I want to thank the more than 100 LAFD and LAPD personnel who responded to the scene to help to save lives,” Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement.

This is a developing story.