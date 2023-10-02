Ukraine’s “army of drones” is ramping up its attacks on Russian positions, a Ukrainian official said.

Mykhailo Fedorov said drones hit a record 220 pieces of Russian military equipment last week.

“Drone pilots continue to rock and setting new records,” the minister of digital transformation said.

Between September 25 and October 2, Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles hit a record 220 pieces of Russian military equipment, Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, said in a post on Telegram.

Drones damaged or destroyed 69 guns, 17 self-propelled artillery, 33 tanks, and 41 trucks, he said, citing data from Ukraine’s Army of Drones government initiative.

“Last week was a real catastrophe for Russian artillery,” he said in a separate post, adding: “Drone pilots continue to rock and setting new records.”

Fedorov has shared previous information on Ukrainian drone strikes. Last week, he posted data claiming that Ukrainian drones hit 205 pieces of Russian military equipment between September 18 and September 25.

Ukraine and Russia have both extensively used drones to target each other’s forces in the conflict.

The Associated Press reported late last month that a 12-person Ukrainian drone squad claimed to have destroyed $80 million of Russian military hardware.

Fedorov also told the AP that Ukraine has trained over 10,000 drone pilots this year as part of its goal to develop a cutting-edge “army of drones.”