A drunk driver rammed his speeding car into a group of Kanwariyas on Tuesday night in Modinagar town. Three pilgrims were injured in the incident, following which enraged people damaged the vehicle and assaulted him, police said.

The incident happened at around 10:30 pm near Raj Choupala when a group of Kanwariyas, returning to Mewat in Rajasthan after collecting holy Ganga water from Haridwar, were hit by the car, the police said.

The injured pilgrims were identified as Harkesh, Om, and Anuj. Their Kanwars (sacred structures carried by the devotees) were also damaged, a police official told PTI.

Infuriated by the accident, the pilgrims vandalised the car and assaulted the driver, who was identified as Rajiv Sharma.

Police arrived at the location and calmed the pilgrims down and took the injured driver into custody. He was taken to a private hospital for treatment, and the vehicle was seized, the official said.

Live Events



Assistant Commissioner of Police (Modinagar) Gyan Prakash Rai said a medical examination confirmed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.The pilgrims, however, did not file any complaint regarding the damaged Kanwars and proceeded on their journey, he added.