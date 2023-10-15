Druski has shared some insight about the alleged beef between himself and Birdman, and where they currently stand.

During an interview with Forbes on Thursday (October 12), the social media superstar was a bit tight-lipped when it came to the war-of-words that has transpired between them over the past few weeks.

“Hey man, y’all just gotta keep watching,” Druski said as Forbes‘s Rosemarie Miller asked him about the situation.

“You see I gotta peek behind my back. We here, man. When your idols turn to rivals, that’s what they say. I ain’t saying too much. That’s all I’mma say,” he continued, apparently referencing to Rick Ross’s Birdman diss track “Idols Become Rivals.” Check out Druski’s comments below:

Druski and Birdman’s beef, whether staged or real, gained some traction when the Cash Money co-founder called out Charlamagne Tha God and Joe Budden for their critique of Drake’s latest albumFor All The Dogs on Monday (October 9).

Birdman then turned his attention to Druski. A recent skit from the comedian shows him jokingly accusing Drake of stealing part of the latter’s new song “Daylight” from a track of Druski’s.

Birdman appears not to find the whole thing funny. On Instagram, he previously shared several images of Druski with threatening messages.

“[Drake] on [Birdman’s mother] Gladys this n-gga gone [come] up missin,” read one. “@Druski my lil n-ggaz want some of that [. S]top play with tha GOAT [Drake.] Rich Gang or don’t bang you lil bitch.”

Drake himself even jumped into the comments of Druski’s post, writing: “Stunna bout to have you come up missing on Gladys.”

The comedian has been engaged with a comedic faux-feud with Birdman and Cash Money Records for months.

In July, Druski hosted an IG Live during which he played his familiar role of the shady, cigar-smoking CEO of the satirical record label Coulda Been Records, and scouted for new talent.

Druski sat through auditions from several aspiring artists looking for their big break, while also getting surprise visits from comedian/actor Mike Epps, comedian/podcaster Theo Von and rapper/internet personality Crip Mac.

The highlight of the night, however, came towards the end of the broadcast when Birdman swung through and confronted Druski for apparently stepping on Cash Money’s toes with Coulda Been Records, the logo of which is intentionally similar to Cash Money’s.

“I’ve been looking for you, n-gga,” Stunna said ominously as he joined the call. “I heard you was in my neck of the woods. I ain’t think it would’ve been gangsta if I pulled up on you … but you won’t come outside or inside, n-gga.”

He added: “It’s like you starting to step on my toes. You young n-ggas really got the game fucked up. I am that n-gga, n-gga! I’ve been watching this shit you doing. What the fuck is this record label you starting?”

Visibly ruffled, Druski apologized to Birdman and claimed he was unaware that the number one stunner had business ties with Drizzy and YoungBoy.

“Listen man, I’m sorry for real,” he said. “Aye, I know about Ms. Gladys! Rest in peace to Ms. Gladys, boy. I heard that a million times, I love that song.”

Unimpressed, Baby replied: “Put some respek on my name, bro. Coulda Been Records? That shit sound like CMB, man! … I like what you doing, but I don’t like what you doing ’cause you fucking with fire, you fucking with real gangsta shit.”