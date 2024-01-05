The weather is set to turn cold and frosty this weekend, but it will be mainly dry and sunny on Friday with isolated showers and mostly moderate northwest winds.

However, scattered showers will affect northern and Atlantic counties along with freshening winds at times. Highest temperatures will be in the region of six to nine degrees.

It will be mainly dry and clear on Friday with isolated showers, with more well scattered showers in the north and northwest. Lowest temperatures will range from minus two to plus three degrees, with frost in places. Mostly light northwest winds will allow areas of fog or mist to develop.

It will be primarily dry and sunny on Saturday with some isolated light showers, mainly in the north. Highest temperatures will be five to eight degrees, with generally light breezes.

Met Éireann says that it will be cold and frosty on Saturday night, with areas of fog becoming dense in places. Lowest temperatures will range from minus 3 to zero degrees.

Sunday’s highs will reach 6 degrees before the thermometer reading drops again, with a similar pattern to follow on Monday.

“Current indications suggest high pressure will remain positioned close to Ireland bringing mostly dry and rather cold weather as the week continues,” Met Éireann said.

Social media forecaster Carlow Weather said the weather was “trending cooler” and that it was time to “dig out the hat and gloves for the weekend and next week”.