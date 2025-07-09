Image: Getty Images

du, a telecom and digital services provider in the UAE, has renewed its strategic partnership with Huawei to accelerate Emiratisation and equip local talent with advanced technological capabilities. The renewed collaboration aims to foster innovation, support the UAE’s national strategies, and reinforce du’s leadership in the digital and telecommunications sectors.

The two companies will continue building on a longstanding relationship focused on ICT infrastructure and network development. The renewed agreement will place a strong emphasis on upskilling du employees, including future leaders, in areas such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, 5G, and cloud computing. These efforts are designed to align with du’s ongoing digital transformation and support the development of a future-ready workforce.

Fahad Al Hassawi, chief executive officer at du, said: “Huawei and du share a commitment to supporting the UAE’s national Emiratisation strategy, and we are proud to build on this long-standing relationship. Through this renewed partnership, we will nurture a competitive and future-ready talent pipeline empowered by world-class digital skills while continuously driving technological excellence within our company and across the region.”

Training plan

Under the scope of the Joint Annual Training Plan (ATP), du and Huawei will implement a wide range of training activities, including Specialist Programs, Executive Leadership Programs, and ICT knowledge-sharing webinars. These initiatives are expected to enhance technical capabilities across all employee levels, driving innovation and enabling more agile responses to evolving industry challenges.

David Tao, chief executive officer at Huawei UAE, said: “We are honored to work closely with du to promote Emiratisation and help shape the future of digital innovation in the UAE. Through tailored training programs and skills development workshops, our partnership will empower du employees to master cutting-edge technologies in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Analytics, and beyond, contributing to the UAE’s advanced-tech ecosystem.”

Since 2021, du and Huawei have collaborated on key initiatives such as the Huawei Internship Development Program, which has introduced graduate trainees to core digital technologies including 5G and cloud. The strategic ICT Talent Development Programs introduced in 2022 further demonstrate both companies’ commitment to attracting and developing UAE nationals in the tech sector.

Looking ahead, the partnership is expected to play a central role in shaping the next generation of telecom services, while reinforcing the UAE’s ambition to become a global innovation hub.