DRICUS DU PLESSIS is on the verge of “inspiring” a new generation of mixed martial artists across Africa.

In just a few hours time, the surging middleweight contender will fulfil his lifelong dream of fighting for UFC gold in Toronto.

9 Dricus Du Plessis fights for middleweight gold at UFC 297 Credit: GETTY

9 Du Plessis is undefeated inside the octagon Credit: GETTY

9 DDP will become the first South African to fight for UFC gold when he faces Sean Strickland Credit: INSTAGRAM@DRICUSDUPLESSIS

9 ‘Still Knocks’ has the opportunity to become the first African-residing UFC champ Credit: INSTAGRAM@DRICUSDUPLESSIS

The main event of UFC 297 and defending champion Sean Strickland will provide the 30-year-old the opportunity to become the first African champion in the promotion to still “reside” on the continent.

It would indeed be a massive achievement for Africa given MMA’s top promotion has yet to touch down on the continent.

And the possibility of becoming a beacon of hope and a future inspiration isn’t lost on Du Plessis ahead of the biggest fight of his career.

“[It means] absolutely everything [to me],” Du Plessis said in an exclusive chat with SunSport. “Because like you said, it’s so much bigger than me. Everybody might think that this is my own selfish goal.

“Of course, I have this goal. If my goal is to become a UFC champion, where I do it from doesn’t matter.

“But this is much bigger than me. This is about inspiring a nation and inspiring a continent and a whole generation of youth.

“Even three generations from now saying, ‘There was this guy that is from our home soil in Africa.

“‘He stayed here, he trained here, he used the facilities we have here, he used the expertise, the coaches – everything [including] the food.’

CASINO SPECIAL – BEST CASINO WELCOME OFFERS

9 Dricus Du Plessis is proud of the fact he still resides in Africa Credit: INSTAGRAM@DRICUSDUPLESSIS

9 DDP punched himself to title contention with a stoppage win over former champion Robert Whittaker in July Credit: GETTY

“Everything I used and everything you see here, the product you’ll see on Saturday night, is a product of Africa and South Africa.

“That gives a young boy whether they have normal living circumstances or is living in not ideal circumstances.

“That’s the harsh reality of Africa. Everywhere in the whole of Africa, there is so many people that are living in poverty.

“And if I can get through to one of those kids or one person, who says, ‘If he can do it, I can do it.

“‘If this guy can do it do it from right at home, then I can do it from right at home.’ That gives me goosebumps.

“That’s what this is all about. Doing this from Africa and showing the world that people from Africa and South Africa that we can do anything the world can do.”

Dethroning Strickland would see Du Plessis become the UFC’s fourth African champion behind Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou.

And while it will be cause for celebration, his coronation will still be clouded by his comments at the UFC 285 media day last March.

Ahead of his fight with Derek Brunson, Du Plessis dubbed himself the “African fighter” in the UFC on account of the fact he still lives and trains in the continent.

He also suggested the belts won by Adesanya, Usman and Ngannou never truly went back to Africa.

That’s what this is all about. Doing this from Africa and showing the world that people from Africa and South Africa that we can do anything the world can do Dricus Du Plessis on winning a UFC title from South Africa

The comments sparked outrage and led to an explosive and expletive-filled face-off with The Last Stylebender last July.

Du Plessis insists he meant no harm and is adamant he never tried to take away Adesanya, Usman or Ngannou’s respective heritages.

But he stands by every last one of his words on the matter.

“If I could take time back, I would say exactly the same because I stated the facts, “the 30-year-old said. “I 100 per cent stated the fact that I am the African fighter that resides in Africa.

“And i want to be the first champion that was African-born, African-raised, African-trained and still resides in Africa.

“And taking that back would make no sense because that’s a fact.

“I’m not taking anything away from their heritage [or] saying they’re not African.

“Not at all. But they don’t reside in Africa and that’s facts.

“They didn’t train in Africa, they didn’t get their expertise of fighting in Africa.

“That’s where I get mine. My coaches, my team, everybody is African. So, yeah, I will take it back.

9 Dricus Du Plessis’ comments lead to a heated face-off with Israel Adesanya Credit: GETTY

9 Victory over Sean Strickland will see Du Plessis become a three-promotion world champion Credit: INSTAGRAM@DRICUSDUPLESSIS

“And I will always stand by it because it will always be the fact.”

Getting his hands on UFC gold will see Du Plessis enter an incredibly small group of fighters to win world titles in THREE mixed martial arts promotions.

He said of the potential achievement: “That is pretty awesome, that’s a resume right there.

“That goes to show a testimony of how far we’ve come. It was and long and hard road because I was on a 10 or 11-fight win streak with three different titles.

“I had the EFC middle and welterweight titles and the KSW welterweight title simultaneously and they still didn’t sign me.

“I was on my to get a 205lb belt at EFC too and I got that call. It’s amazing that you mention the lengths that we went through to get to where we are today. It’s amazing.”

Becoming a three-promotion champion will, of course, have been the result of ending the brief reign of Strickland – whom he came to blows with at UFC 296 last month.

And he’s confident of ushering in the ‘Still Knocks’ era at 185lbs in double quick time.

“This fight doesn’t see rounds four and five,” he declared. “I honestly see a late [stoppage] in round two.

“Sean Strickland is a tough guy, he’s harder to break down. It’s going to be a late in round two or a first-half in round three finish.”