The first trailer for Matthew Vaughn’s spy drama Argylle dropped on Thursday morning, and in the clip, we see more of the director’s trademark slick action and more of Henry Cavill’s disconcerting haircut.

The trailer offers more clues as to the plot of Argylle. We learn that Argylle (Cavill) is a fictional super spy dreamed up by introverted writer Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard), whose life is turned upside down when her new book is a little too close to the truth for some real-life spies who begin to hunt her down. Oh, and her cat is along for the ride.

The Apple Original Film/Universal pic is familiar territory for Vaughn, with his last three films, the Kingsman trilogy, all taking place in the spy genre and all featuring his irreverent sense of humor.

Argylle‘s all-star cast includes Cavill, Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson and Dua Lipa. The film is Brit music superstar Dua Lipa’s second feature, after making her debut, alongside Cena, in Barbie.

The script is written by Jason Fuchs and the film is produced by Cloudy Productions and Vaughn’s regular collaborators Adam Bohling and David Reid, as well as Fuchs. Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn, and Adam Fishbach serve as executive producers.

Argylle hits theaters on Feb. 2, 2024 and release on Apple TV+ at a later date.