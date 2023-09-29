Las Vegas police have announced an arrest in the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 60, who has long acknowledged he was in the car that pulled alongside the iconic rapper when he was gunned down, was taken into custody early Friday morning in connection with the shooting death of the rapper, authorities said. An indictment is expected to be unsealed later Friday.

Shakur was gunned down nearly three decades ago while riding in a BMW driven by Marion “Suge” Knight. Knight, then-owner of Shakur’s record label, was leading a procession of luxury vehicles past the MGM Grand Hotel and Caesars Palace on their way to a new nightclub.

A black BMW, riddled with bullet holes, is seen in a Las Vegas police impound lot. Rapper Tupac Shakur was shot while riding in the car on Sept. 7, 1996, and died several days later at age 25. (Lennox McLendon / Associated Press)

It was after 11 p.m. that Saturday when the BMW stopped at Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, a block from the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said. Shakur was flirting with women in a nearby car, unaware that a white Cadillac had quietly pulled alongside the BMW. A gunman inside the Cadillac reached out and pointed a semiautomatic pistol straight at Shakur, according to police and court records.

Four gunshots struck Shakur and another grazed Knight, authorities said. Shakur died from his injuries six days later on Sept. 13. He was 25.

Despite numerous investigations by Las Vegas and Los Angeles police as well as federal law enforcement agencies, no one had previously been arrested in the killing.

Davis had previously described his activities in the South Side Compton Crips gang and said he was inside the white Cadillac that pulled alongside the black BMW in which Shakur was riding. His book, “Compton Street Legend,” detailed those experiences

He also said he is the uncle of Orlando Anderson, another Crips member who was identified early on as a suspect in Shakur’s slaying and who also was in the Cadillac along with two other men — Terrence Brown and DeAndre Smith. Anderson was killed in a gang shootout in Compton a year and a half after Shakur’s death. Brown was found shot to death in Compton in September 2015.

Las Vegas law enforcement officers, some carrying shields, enter a home on July 17, 2023, in the nearby city of Henderson, Nev., in connection with the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department / Associated Press)

Police put renewed interest in Shakur’s shooting in recent months. Prosecutors have been presenting evidence to a Clark County, Nev., grand jury, according to sources familiar with the extensive investigation.

Police searched Davis’ home in Henderson, Nev., in July using a warrant that allowed them to seize materials they said were connected to the shooting, according to the warrant approved by Clark County Judge Jacqueline M. Bluth.

Among the evidence seized were .40-caliber cartridges, computers, photos and other materials, records show. The judge also authorized investigators to seize any items that could tie Davis to the South Side Compton Crips, according to the warrant.