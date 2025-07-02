Image credit: WAM/Website

Registration is now open for the 19th edition of the Dubai Airshow, set to take place from 17 to 21 November 2025 at Dubai World Central. The landmark event returns with a focus on advancing innovation, enhancing connectivity, and shaping the future of the global aviation and defence sectors.

Read-Dubai’s aerial taxi services: RTA tests region’s first flight

Building on its reputation as one of the world’s most influential aerospace events, Dubai Airshow 2025 will serve as a critical platform for accelerating cutting-edge technologies and fostering cross-sector collaboration. The show will reflect the UAE’s bold vision for aviation, aligning with the sector’s rapid growth trajectory, a WAM report said.

According to recent data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the aviation industry contributes approximately $92bn to the UAE’s GDP, accounting for 18.2 per cent of the total. The Middle East’s commercial aircraft fleet is projected to grow by 5.1 per cent annually over the next decade, underlining the region’s expanding role in global aviation.

Global platform for transformation

Dubai Airshow continues to attract key global players, government representatives, innovators, and thought leaders. The 2025 edition is expected to facilitate high-level dialogue and showcase pioneering technologies across civil aviation, aerospace, defence, and space sectors.

Major General Dr Mubarak Saeed bin Ghafan Al Jabri, Executive Director of the Military Committee organizing Dubai Airshow, emphasised the event’s importance in spotlighting the UAE’s leadership in both aviation and defence.

“As the industry evolves rapidly, the Ministry of Defence remains committed to building future-ready capabilities and fostering innovation,” he said. “Empowering the next generation of talent is central to this vision, ensuring the UAE stays at the forefront of global development.”

One of the highlights of this year’s show will be a first-of-its-kind networking event hosted directly on the runway. Held in partnership with SkyDive Dubai, this exclusive gathering will bring together top international aviation figures in a dynamic setting that blends entertainment with informal engagement. Attendees can expect drone light shows, skydiving performances, live DJ sets, and premium hospitality experiences.

First-ever night programming

In a first for the Dubai Airshow, the 2025 edition will introduce night-time programming. Scheduled for the second day of the show, this unique experience will extend activities until 9:00 PM, giving attendees extra time to explore the static aircraft displays, attend evening receptions, and enjoy immersive aerial displays under the stars.

The night programming is designed to deepen engagement while showcasing the sector’s innovation in an entirely new light.

Innovation, sustainability, and future talent

Dubai Airshow 2025 will once again spotlight industry innovation and sustainability. As aviation organizations worldwide prioritize the transition to greener, more efficient technologies, sustainability will be a key theme across exhibits, panels, and features.

The return of VISTA, the leading hub for aerospace start-ups, will highlight the role of emerging companies in transforming aviation and space. Alongside this, the NextGen Leaders Programme and the newly introduced Academy will provide professional development, mentorship, and hands-on training opportunities for aspiring industry professionals.

The Aerospace Executive Club will convene senior leaders to discuss current trends, economic strategies, and global cooperation efforts. Delegates will benefit from curated programming and access to one of the industry’s most comprehensive business matchmaking systems. Powered by AI through the official Dubai Airshow app, the system is designed to connect participants efficiently, fostering meaningful partnerships.

Co-hosted by the UAE Ministry of Defence, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and the Government of Dubai, the show’s extensive delegation programme will facilitate strategic engagement across civil, military, and commercial domains.

Engaging the public: Skyview returns

Skyview, the only event of its kind in the UAE open to the public, will also return for the 2025 edition. Expected to attract over 15,000 visitors across five days, Skyview will offer attendees exclusive access to live flying displays, interactive exhibits, and a variety of entertainment experiences.

Global leadership and future outlook

Timothy Hawes, Managing Director of Informa Markets, which organizes the event, emphasized the Airshow’s pivotal role in shaping the aviation and defence sectors.

“Dubai Airshow has always focused on progress and connectivity,” said Hawes. “The 2025 edition will be our most future-forward to date—uniting global industry players through meaningful initiatives that support innovation, education, and regional growth strategies.”

He added that the show’s youth engagement efforts are expanding through educational programmes, networking opportunities, and tech showcases aimed at inspiring the next generation of aviation professionals.

With registration now open, stakeholders from across the global aerospace ecosystem are invited to secure their place at the Dubai Airshow 2025—an event poised to influence the next chapter of aviation, defence, and space innovation.