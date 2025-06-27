Image credit: Dubai Media Office/Website

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has approved a series of strategic policies and projects aimed at strengthening Dubai’s global position in education, business, and sustainable development.

The approvals came during a meeting of The Executive Council held at Emirates Towers, attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, a Dubai Media Office report said.

Making Dubai a global education hub

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the importance of empowering youth with academic and practical skills, reaffirming Dubai’s ambition to be among the world’s top 10 cities for students.

“Dubai is home to 37 international university branches, and we plan to attract more,” he said, noting that initiatives will support the Education Strategy 2033 and Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

The council approved a new project led by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) to attract world-class universities. The plan targets 70 higher education institutions by 2033, with international students comprising 50 per cent of enrolments and contributing Dhs5.6bn to the emirate’s GDP.

New career guidance policy for students

A new Academic and Career Guidance Policy was also approved, aimed at supporting students in transitioning from education to employment. The policy sets targets such as:

90 per cent employment rate for Emirati graduates within six months

80 per cent of institutions offering effective career advice

70 per cent of students gaining entry into top three university or career choices

Additional initiatives include life skills camps, entrepreneurship programmes, and university–industry partnerships.

Air Quality Strategy 2030 unveiled

The council green lit the Air Quality Strategy 2030, targeting 90 per cent clean air days annually and a reduction in PM2.5 concentrations to 35 micrograms per cubic metre. The strategy is led by the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority in collaboration with local and federal partners.

Dubai International Mediation Centre approved

To strengthen Dubai’s legal infrastructure, the council approved the Dubai International Mediation Centre. Developed with the ADR Centre, the project aims to offer globally recognised mediation services, enhance investor confidence, and create jobs in dispute resolution.

Governance boost for construction projects

The new Governance Policy for Government Construction Projects introduces a tiered system for project evaluation and financial planning. Led by the Dubai Department of Finance, the policy aligns with plans to increase public spending to Dhs700bn over the next decade.