Dubai attracted 8.68 million international visitors from January to May 2025, marking a 7 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024, which recorded 8.12 million tourists, according to the latest data released by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

In May alone, the city welcomed 1.53 million international tourists, the Tourism Performance Report January – May 2025 showed.

Western Europe was the leading source market, contributing 1.917 million visitors and accounting for 22 per cent of the total. Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, and Eastern Europe followed with 1.396 million tourists (16 per cent).

International visitors from Asia and MENA region

South Asia came third with 1.242 million visitors (14 per cent), while the GCC region accounted for 1.275 million (15 per cent).

The Middle East and North Africa brought in 989,000 visitors (11 per cent), followed by Northeast and Southeast Asia with 771,000 tourists (9 per cent).

The Americas contributed 601,000 visitors (7 per cent), Africa 346,000 (4 per cent), and Australia 141,000 (2 per cent).

Dubai hotel inventory

As of May, Dubai’s hotel inventory grew to 825 establishments offering 153,356 rooms, up from 822 hotels and 150,202 rooms in May 2024.

Average hotel occupancy increased to 83 per cent, up from 81 per cent during the same period last year. Total occupied room nights reached 19.09 million, a 4 per cent rise from 18.34 million in 2024.

Visitors stayed an average of 3.8 nights per trip. The average daily room rate climbed to Dhs620, a 5 per cent increase from Dhs590 in the previous year.

Revenue per available room (RevPAR) also rose by 7 per cent, reaching Dhs513, compared to Dhs478 in the same period of 2024.