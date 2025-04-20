Image: Dubai Media Office/ RTA

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has inaugurated a new bridge connecting Jumeirah Street to Al Mina Street in the direction of the Infinity Bridge, a key infrastructure development under Phase 4 of the Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project.

The newly opened structure spans 985 metres, features two lanes, and is designed to handle up to 3,200 vehicles per hour, providing smoother traffic flow and improving connectivity in one of the city’s busiest corridors.

Major boost to Dubai’s road network

The bridge is part of a wider effort to enhance mobility and reduce congestion along the Al Shindagha Corridor, a vital artery that stretches 4.8 kilometres from the intersection of Sheikh Rashid Road and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street to the Falcon Intersection on Al Mina Street.

In line with Dubai’s leadership directives, the RTA is focused on addressing the emirate’s growing urban and population needs through strategic infrastructure upgrades.

The launch of this bridge is expected to have an immediate positive impact, cutting travel time by 67 per cent — from 12 minutes to just four minutes — for vehicles travelling from Jumeirah Street towards Infinity Bridge via Al Mina Street.

Additional infrastructure underway

Phase 4 of the Al Shindagha Corridor Project includes five more bridges with a combined length of 3.1 kilometres, designed to accommodate a total capacity of 19,400 vehicles per hour.

The overall phase also involves 4.8 kilometres of roadworks and surface intersection improvements on key routes including Jumeirah Street, Al Mina Street, and Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Street.

In addition to vehicular infrastructure, the project includes two pedestrian bridges — one on Sheikh Rashid Road and another on Al Mina Street — aimed at enhancing safety and accessibility for non-motorised users.

Major completion expected

A further highlight of the Al Shindagha Corridor expansion is the upcoming completion of a 780-metre, three-lane bridge by Q2 2025.

This bridge will link Infinity Bridge to Al Wasl Street via Al Mina Street, with the capacity to support up to 4,800 vehicles per hour, significantly strengthening east-west traffic movement within central Dubai.

The Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project is among the largest infrastructure initiatives in the region. Upon full completion, the corridor is expected to transform traffic dynamics across the emirate, supporting continued urban growth and economic development.

