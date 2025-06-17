Image: Dubai Media Office/ RTA

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has reduced its total number of vehicle licensing services from 54 to 14, marking a 74 per cent reduction in services as part of a major effort to enhance operational efficiency and deliver a seamless digital experience to customers.

Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of the Licensing Agency at RTA, said the consolidation is part of the authority’s ‘360 Comprehensive Services’ plan, an integrated approach designed to align with Dubai’s strategic objectives of delivering streamlined and personalised government services.

“This step is part of the ‘360 Comprehensive Services’ plan – a new, integrated vision built on a holistic methodology that targets key areas and efficiently supports Dubai’s strategic goals of delivering seamless, proactive, and personalised services that meet rising expectations and evolving needs,” said Mahboob.

“The initiative also aligns with the rollout of multiple services via the unified ‘Dubai Now’ app, enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring greater integration with other government platforms,” he added.

Mahboob added that the RTA remains committed to establishing Dubai as a global benchmark for smart and sustainable transport systems, and to improving its standing in government service excellence.

“This also aligns with efforts to elevate Dubai’s standing in government service excellence and advance its ambition to become the world’s most digitally advanced city,” he said.

Simplified customer journeys with cut in vehicle licensing services

The reengineering of vehicle licensing procedures has simplified customer journeys, reduced the number of steps and physical visits required, and cut processing times, according to the RTA.

The reforms aim to raise service standards for both individuals and corporate clients, aligning with top international benchmarks.

The initiative is supported by advanced technologies and deeper integration of data between local and federal entities.

A key feature includes the introduction of electronic signatures via UAE Pass, enabling full digital access to RTA services through a unified platform.

Among the services streamlined is the Request for Vehicle Registration Certificate, which previously required 13 separate service requests but has now been consolidated into a single digital transaction.

Additionally, six services related to vehicle export and transfer have been merged under a new unified service named ‘Vehicle Registration Cancellation’, and several service titles have been revised for clarity and simplicity.