The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) hosted its first City Briefing of 2025 on Monday, bringing together more than 1,300 stakeholders from across the tourism, hospitality, retail, aviation and government sectors.

The event, held at the Coca-Cola Arena, forms part of DET’s bi-annual platform to align public and private sector efforts to sustain the city’s tourism momentum.

Reflecting the UAE’s Year of Community theme, the briefing underlined the role of collaboration in achieving Dubai’s tourism growth.

Stakeholders shared insights to support DET’s strategic roadmap, with the goal of reinforcing Dubai’s global appeal as both a leisure and business destination.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of DET, led the session, which provided updates on Dubai’s tourism performance, upcoming campaigns and citywide initiatives aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

Tourism milestones

Dubai welcomed 7.15 million international overnight visitors from January to April 2025, a 7 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The city received 18.72 million visitors last year, marking a second consecutive year of record tourism performance. Dubai’s hotel sector reported 153,534 available rooms by end-April, with all key performance metrics posting year-on-year gains.

“The exceptional results achieved by the industry so far in 2025 is a testament to the resilience and steadfast support of our stakeholders and partners,” said Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM). “It is by coming together as a community that we have been able to navigate challenges, create compelling narratives about the city, and drive global trends.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said the city’s year-round events continue to serve as key economic drivers, attracting visitors and supporting sectors such as retail and hospitality. “These world-class experiences are vital to nurturing the pillars of our economy and are a reflection of Dubai’s bold vision and global ambition,” he said.

DET: New initiatives and campaigns

The event highlighted Dubai’s designation as the first Certified Autism Destination in the Eastern Hemisphere. In partnership with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), DET has trained more than 70,000 individuals through the Dubai College of Tourism, while over 300 hotels have taken steps to enhance accessibility for neurodivergent visitors.

Also spotlighted was the ‘MyDubai Communities’ platform, launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in April. The digital initiative aims to strengthen social cohesion by connecting residents through more than 100 interest-based groups.

DET’s new summer campaign, ‘Dubai. That’s How You Summer’, was unveiled during the briefing, positioning the city as a vibrant seasonal destination.

Another campaign, ‘Find Your Story’, launched earlier this year and features Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi exploring Dubai’s blend of desert adventure and futuristic architecture.

Culinary growth and events calendar

Dubai’s food scene continues to be a tourism growth engine. The 2025 MICHELIN Guide Dubai, published in May, included 119 restaurants across 35 cuisines – a 12.3 per cent increase from 2024 – and featured the city’s first three-starred restaurants: FZN by Björn Frantzén and Trèsind Studio.

Looking ahead, the return of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) was confirmed for June 27 to August 31. Structured into three phases – Summer Holiday Offers, The Great Summer Sale, and Back to School – DSS is expected to drive retail engagement and footfall throughout the summer.

Dubai’s retail calendar will also include Dubai Home Festival, Dubai Fitness Challenge and Dubai Shopping Festival in the latter half of the year, alongside a growing line-up of international business events.

The City Briefing concluded with a call for continued stakeholder engagement to sustain Dubai’s momentum as a leading global tourism and business hub.