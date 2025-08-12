Image credit: RTA _ X/Twitter

As schools across the UAE prepare to reopen after the summer break, the Ministry of Interior (MOI) has declared August 25, 2025, as “A Day Without Accidents.” This annual initiative coincides with the start of the new academic year — a period that traditionally sees a sharp rise in road traffic as families return from vacation.

The campaign, launched in coordination with police departments nationwide, aims to promote safe driving habits and reduce road accidents on one of the busiest days on UAE roads. The announcement was made on the Ministry’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

In a move to encourage compliance, the ministry has introduced a special incentive: motorists who pledge to drive safely on August 25 and successfully avoid traffic violations on that day will receive a deduction of four black points from their driving licence.

To be eligible, drivers must visit the official MOI website and submit a pledge form before the day. If no violations are recorded, the black point deduction will be processed automatically by September 15, with no need to visit service centres. This streamlined, fully digital reward system reinforces the ministry’s commitment to both safety and convenience.

AI surveillance and penalties in Dubai

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Dubai Police provided a comprehensive update on traffic violations captured by AI-enabled smart radars and technical surveillance systems. The announcement was made in March 2025 by the General Department of Traffic, highlighting the rising role of AI in enforcing road laws, a WAM report said.

The violations carry heavy penalties, both financial and in black points, for reckless or careless driving. For example:

Exceeding the speed limit by more than 80 km/h incurs a fine of Dhs3,000, 60-day vehicle impoundment, and 23 black points.

Exceeding by over 60 km/h results in a Dhs2,000 fine, 20-day impoundment, and 12 black points.

Lower levels of speeding incur smaller fines: Over 50 km/hr: Dhs1,000 Over 40 km/hr: Dhs700 Over 30 km/hr: Dhs600 Over 20 km/hr: Dhs300



Violations that cost you more than money

In addition to speeding, Dubai Police listed numerous other offences being closely monitored:

Running a red light: Dhs1,000, 30-day impoundment, 12 black points

Driving against traffic: Dhs600, 7-day impoundment, 4 black points

Using a mobile while driving: Dhs800, 4 black points

Not wearing a seatbelt: Dhs400, 4 black points

Failing to give way to pedestrians: Dhs500, 6 black points

Illegal window tinting: Dhs1,500

Improper lane usage:

Unsafe vehicle stopping: Dhs1,000, 6 black points

Not maintaining safe distance: Dhs400, 4 black points

Excessive noise: Dhs2,000, 12 black points

Turning in non-designated areas: Dhs500, 4 black points

Driving with an expired licence: Dhs500, 4 black points

Heavy vehicles entering restricted zones: Dhs1,000, 4 black points

Blocking other vehicles: Dhs500

These figures underline the UAE’s zero-tolerance stance on dangerous driving and the increasing reliance on technology to keep roads safe.

Call to action for motorists

With the academic year restarting, roads will see an influx of parents, school buses, and commuters. The Ministry’s message is clear: be vigilant, be responsible, and make a conscious effort to avoid accidents, not just to stay penalty-free, but to protect lives.

Participating in “A Day Without Accidents” offers motorists more than just point deductions. It’s a symbolic commitment to safer roads, responsible driving, and community well-being. By aligning the campaign with back-to-school season, authorities hope to build long-term driving discipline starting with one important day.