Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has streamlined its driver licensing services, reducing the number of services by 53 per cent, from 33 to 15.

This move is part of ongoing efforts to deliver a seamless, secure, and integrated digital experience focused on customer satisfaction. It aligns with the Government of Dubai’s vision to enhance the quality of life through improved public services across the emirate.

“The initiative to re-engineer the customer journey and simplify the process of obtaining a driver’s licence through smart channels is part of a comprehensive roadmap to enhance RTA’s services and improve the overall customer experience,” said Sultan Al Akraf, Director of Driver Licensing at the RTA’s Licensing Agency.

He added, “The initiative focuses on harnessing advanced technologies and data integration to improve driver licensing services and enable customers to access all RTA services through a unified app. This app serves vehicle owners, drivers, and public transport users. It forms part of the ‘Services 360’ plan within RTA’s Dubai App, which reflects a new, integrated vision for delivering seamless, proactive, and comprehensive services tailored to evolving customer needs.”

“RTA remains committed to enhancing service quality for both corporate and individual customers, adhering to the highest international standards. This commitment is supported by smart solutions, advanced customer services, streamlined procedures, and continuous improvements in operational efficiency and sustainability,” Al Akraf said.

Re-engineering the customer journey

Al Akraf explained that the re-engineering of the customer journey aims to simplify procedures by reducing steps and visits, minimizing waiting times, and improving operational efficiency while strengthening integration with other government platforms.

Range of streamlined services

The range of services that have been simplified includes applying for or managing a driver’s licence, adding new vehicle categories, transferring a trainee’s file between driving institutes, updating personal information, renewing a licence, and requesting replacements in case of loss or damage. Proactive notifications have been introduced, and all these services are now fully accessible online via RTA’s official website through simplified steps, eliminating the need for in-person visits. A comprehensive suite of additional driver-focused services is also available.