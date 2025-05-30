Images: Supplied

Dubai is gearing up for the ninth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), set to run from November 1 to 30.

The initiative, launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, aims to transform Dubai into one of the world’s most active cities by encouraging residents and visitors to engage in 30 minutes of daily physical activity for 30 days.

At a recent gathering, DFC introduced a refreshed brand identity, featuring vibrant colours and dynamic lines that reflect the city’s energetic and inclusive spirit.

The event also served to thank government entities, schools, corporate partners, fitness establishments, and local communities for their contributions to the challenge’s success.

“The success of the Dubai Fitness Challenge would not have been possible without the passion, energy, and commitment of our community,” said Khalfan Belhoul, vice chairman of the Dubai Sports Council and CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation. “Since its launch in 2017, DFC has grown into a citywide movement embraced by the people of Dubai — transforming the city into a world-class sporting hub.”

Motivating residents to prioritise their wellbeing

Over the past eight editions, more than 13 million people have participated in DFC, with a 200 per cent increase in participation since its inception. The 2025 edition, coinciding with the UAE’s Year of Community, aims to further unite individuals in the pursuit of a healthier lifestyle.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, highlighted DFC’s alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. “By fostering a healthier, more connected community, DFC advances the D33 Agenda’s goal of making our city the best place to visit, live, and work in,” he said.

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025

The 2025 DFC will feature a comprehensive calendar of free and inclusive fitness events, including the new flagship event, Dubai Yoga, a sunset session on November 30 promoting holistic well-being.

Returning events include Dubai Ride on November 2, Dubai Stand-Up Paddle on November 8-9, and Dubai Run on November 23.

In 2024, DFC recorded a record-breaking 2.7 million participants, with 18 per cent reporting improved physical fitness, 15 per cent noting enhanced psychological wellbeing, and 14 per cent experiencing greater self-esteem and reduced anxiety.