Image credit: Getty Images

Emaar has revealed the date for the final show of the Dubai Fountain before its refurbishment.

The iconic fountain, located in the heart of Downtown Dubai, will perform its last show on April 19, 2025, before temporarily closing for a comprehensive restoration aimed at preserving its brilliance.

The fountain has become a defining symbol of Dubai’s creative prowess, drawing millions of visitors from around the world with its stunning synchronised performances of water, light, and music.

The upcoming renovation will preserve the fountain’s spectacular displays, ensuring it continues to mesmerise and inspire visitors for years to come.

Submerged within the 30-acre Burj Lake at the foot of Dubai Mall, the fountain features powerful water jets strategically positioned across an area the length of two football pitches. It can jet up to 22,000 gallons of water as high as 140 meters in the air at any given time.

“Dubai Fountain stands as a reflection of Dubai’s bold vision and its ability to captivate and inspire on a global scale. This restoration underscores our commitment to maintaining its legacy as a beacon of creativity and excellence. We look forward to welcoming guests back to experience the fountain in all its renewed splendor,” said Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar.

While the Dubai Fountain undergoes its scheduled maintenance, visitors can continue to enjoy the vibrant experiences of Downtown Dubai. From world-class shopping and dining at Dubai Mall to awe-inspiring views of Burj Khalifa, the area remains a dynamic hub for both tourists and residents alike.